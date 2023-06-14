Upland and Nowhere Join Forces to Launch a New Era of Metaverse Digital Community Interactions

Upland, the leading web3 Metaverse SuperApp, announced an important collaboration with Nowhere, a virtual gathering platform aiming to revolutionize socialization and strengthen human connections. Together, they are introducing a new concept called ‘Cafes,’ bringing immersive experiences to life. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Upland’s mission to become the largest metaverse, powering a dynamic digital open economy.

Karolina Gaszcz Edited and fact-checked

Upland is well-known for its engaging metaverse, where players, creators, developers, and brands come together to create games, goods, and experiences. With the integration of Nowhere, Upland users can now enjoy immersive spaces for socializing, performing, sharing content, playing games, and showcasing their avatars, all within the Upland platform. This collaboration introduces a new avenue for engagement and monetization with the introduction of Metaventure Cafes, location-based social spaces within Upland.

Cafes, a unique feature of Upland, are built on properties that are geographically located on the real-world Upland map. Users can explore these digitally constructed spaces, featuring views of in-game streets, neighborhoods, and cities, including structures, assets, and cars. Community members enter Cafes with their avatars dressed in digital wearables, expressing themselves with items from the extensive wearable library, including designs from Upland’s brand partners.

The partnership with Nowhere brings cutting-edge 3D technology to Upland, enabling players to build, customize, and operate their own Metaventures on a global scale. By combining Upland’s active virtual real estate game with Nowhere’s visually stunning virtual world platform, Upland + Nowhere aims to become the most active web3 metaverse globally.

The emergence of the metaverse is transforming how we interact with and experience the digital world. The collaboration between Upland and Nowhere highlights the transformative power of immersive 3D experiences, and Upland invites all users to experience the new ‘Cafe’ feature on its mobile apps and web platform.

About Upland

Upland is a web3 platform and Metaverse Super App that aims to create the largest and most vibrant open metaverse economy. The platform serves as a central hub and home, allowing users to trade virtual real estate properties connected to the real world. Upland brings together shared experiences, games, entrepreneurial opportunities, and immersive social environments, empowering communities to expand their digital presence. With a global community of over 3 million registered accounts, Upland fosters a strong maker-community and entrepreneur economy, enabling players, creators, developers, and brands to produce goods and experiences, monetize assets, and provide value to other players. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and with additional hubs in Las Vegas, Ukraine, and Brazil, Upland has been recognized as one of the “Next Big Things in Tech” by Fast Company and one of “22 San Francisco Startups To Watch in 2022” by Built In SF. Upland is committed to sustainability, aiming to become carbon negative and partnering with Carbonfuture. The platform is available on iOS, Android, and the web, accessible from anywhere in the world.

About Nowhere

NOWHERE is a virtual platform dedicated to transforming social interaction and fostering stronger human connections. By integrating video chat, gaming elements, and the connectivity of social media, NOWHERE transcends physical boundaries, enabling global connections without the need for downloads or headsets. With just a few clicks on a computer or phone, users can immerse themselves in stunning 3D environments, effortlessly meet and interact with others, and personalize their own virtual spaces. Through face-to-face video chat, users can explore endless opportunities to deepen friendships, engage with fandom, and collaborate on projects. Experience the future of online gathering today by trying out NOWHERE.