Unstoppable Domains And 0G Foundation Partner To Launch .AGI Domain For Emerging Intelligent Economy

In Brief Unstoppable Domains and 0G Foundation have partnered to launch .AGI, a new top-level domain designed for the artificial general intelligence ecosystem, with onchain minting planned and a future application for global DNS integration.

Unstoppable Domains, an ICANN-accredited registrar and prominent provider of digital identity solutions, announced a strategic partnership with 0G Foundation, which oversees a leading decentralized AI network, to introduce .AGI, a new top-level domain aimed at builders, researchers, and companies developing artificial general intelligence. The pre-sale for .AGI begins today, with onchain minting planned in the coming months on the 0G blockchain. Unstoppable Domains and 0G Foundation also plan to apply for .AGI in ICANN’s next gTLD application window to make the domain available on the global DNS.

“.AGI will be the home for AI agents, labs, and platforms that need verifiable identity, payments, and messaging at blockchain speed,” said Michael Heinrich, Co-founder and CEO of 0G, in a written statement. “0G’s decentralized AI stack is purpose-built for data-intensive AI workloads, and pairing it with Unstoppable naming gives AGI builders the performance and reach they need,” he added.

The launch of .AGI coincides with a period of significant growth in AI. Private investment in generative AI reached record levels in 2025, and global spending on AI infrastructure is expected to reach trillions by 2030. Autonomous agents and AI-native applications are transitioning from pilot phases to full-scale deployment across sectors such as finance, healthcare, and software. The .AGI domain provides a standardized naming framework for this period of fast development, intended for researchers, laboratories, models, wallets, and platforms shaping the emerging intelligent economy.

“.AGI aims to provide the next generation of intelligence with a reliable namespace and portable identity,” said Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains. “In collaboration with 0G, we are offering immediate onchain functionality and a defined path to the DNS, enabling teams to deploy products that operate seamlessly across Web3 and the broader internet,” she added.

AGI Goes Live To Bridge Web3 And The Open Internet

When minting begins on 0G, .AGI domains will include advanced functionality, supporting onchain websites that load natively in Brave Browser, human-readable cryptocurrency payments across wallets, portable UD dot me profiles for individuals, agents, and organizations, as well as encrypted messaging and group chat.

0G provides the infrastructure to support .AGI, developing a decentralized AI operating system and a modular AI Layer 1 optimized for high-throughput data processing, storage, and delivery. Its platform has been rigorously tested at scale, handling hundreds of millions of testnet transactions, millions of active accounts, thousands of validators, and record throughput per shard. The ecosystem has secured substantial financing from global investors and major technology partners.

Unstoppable Domains and 0G also plan to apply for .AGI in ICANN’s next application cycle, projected for 2026, which, if approved, would provide DNS functionality to complement its onchain capabilities, bridging Web3 and the broader internet for the AGI ecosystem.

