0G Labs Kicks Off Six-Month Chinese Developer Growth Program In Collaboration With HackQuest And TinTinLand

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief 0G Labs has launched a six-month Chinese-language developer growth program in collaboration with HackQuest and TinTinLand to onboard over 3,000 participants and expand its decentralized AI ecosystem.

Decentralized AI protocol 0G announced a collaboration with HackQuest and TinTinLand to introduce a developer growth program tailored for Chinese-speaking regions. Spanning six months, the initiative is designed to engage the wider Chinese developer community, with the aim of onboarding over 3,000 participants and expanding the reach of the 0G ecosystem.

0G Labs, the team behind the scalable AI protocol 0G, has emphasized its commitment to enabling as many builders and users as possible to access and contribute to the decentralized network. The new program will further this mission by equipping Web3 and AI developers with tools and resources presented in their native language. Developers joining the program will benefit from educational opportunities, content development, community engagement, and in-person activities.

The initiative incorporates a dedicated Chinese-language learning track developed in partnership with HackQuest. As part of this track, three online bootcamps will be conducted, each anticipated to attract hundreds of attendees. These sessions will provide participants with detailed, hands-on guidance in mastering essential elements of the 0G technology stack, covering areas such as decentralized storage, compute, data availability, and application development.

0G Labs Expands Chinese Developer Program With Bootcamps, Video Courses, And Community Initiatives

In conjunction with the HackQuest initiative, 0G Labs is collaborating with TinTinLand to produce two video courses in Chinese and organize two developer bootcamps. These programs are designed to provide participants with practical experience in building AI solutions using the 0G protocol, and the availability of Chinese-language content will help developers become proficient with the tools required to create advanced AI applications.

The educational and mentoring programs offered by 0G Labs will be complemented by two technical writing competitions aimed at encouraging content creation and strengthening community engagement, with the objective of attracting high-quality original contributions. In addition, 0G Labs plans to publish a series of detailed technical articles in Chinese to improve the accessibility and depth of localized resources.

To cultivate top developer talent, 0G Labs is identifying ten skilled technical leaders to enhance the knowledge and expertise within its community. This initiative seeks to motivate Chinese-speaking developers to share their experience and contribute actively to the growth of the 0G ecosystem across Asia.

The Chinese developer growth program will culminate in a sequence of online AMAs and workshops covering both core technical concepts and practical project tutorials. Offline, developer meetups are scheduled in five cities and two universities to encourage local networking and community involvement. Through these combined efforts, 0G Labs aims to establish a robust and highly engaged ecosystem within the Chinese-speaking developer community.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson