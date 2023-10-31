Unibot at Risk of Cyber Attack, User Caution Advised

Share this article







by Nik Asti by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Unibot is reportedly under cyber attack, as indicated by alerts from Snailnews and transaction monitoring by Scopescan.

Online news source Snailnews recently warned its followers on Twitter about a potential cyber attack on Unibot, urging users to exercise caution. The tweet by snailnews’ account, emphasizes user safety during the ongoing issue.

Over Half a Million Assets at Risk

According to Scopescan, a platform that monitors cryptocurrency transactions, attackers targeting Unibot appear to be transferring memecoins out of Unibot user accounts. Following this, they immediately convert these memecoins to Ethereum (ETH). As of now, the total value of exploited assets stands around $560,000. For a detailed examination of the exploiter’s address and transactions, see the report on Scopescan.

Connections to FixedFloat

Interesting data from Scopescan reveals that the supposed attacker of Uni bot received 1 ETH as a gas fee from FixedFloat, a currency mixer, just a week after Unibot’s official launch. The information was also shared via Scopescan’s Twitter account, providing a potential lead on the identity or activities of the attacker.

Following these revelations, we strongly advise Unibot users to remain vigilant with their account activities and take the necessary precautions. The situation is still developing, and we will provide further updates.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies. More articles Nik Asti