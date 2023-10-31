Markets News Report
October 31, 2023

Unibot at Risk of Cyber Attack, User Caution Advised

by
Published: October 31, 2023 at 2:31 am Updated: October 31, 2023 at 2:48 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: October 31, 2023 at 2:31 am

In Brief

Unibot is reportedly under cyber attack, as indicated by alerts from Snailnews and transaction monitoring by Scopescan.

Unibot Faces Potential Cyber Attack, Caution Urged for Users

Online news source Snailnews recently warned its followers on Twitter about a potential cyber attack on Unibot, urging users to exercise caution. The tweet by snailnews’ account, emphasizes user safety during the ongoing issue.

Over Half a Million Assets at Risk

According to Scopescan, a platform that monitors cryptocurrency transactions, attackers targeting Unibot appear to be transferring memecoins out of Unibot user accounts. Following this, they immediately convert these memecoins to Ethereum (ETH). As of now, the total value of exploited assets stands around $560,000. For a detailed examination of the exploiter’s address and transactions, see the report on Scopescan.

Connections to FixedFloat

Interesting data from Scopescan reveals that the supposed attacker of Uni bot received 1 ETH as a gas fee from FixedFloat, a currency mixer, just a week after Unibot’s official launch. The information was also shared via Scopescan’s Twitter account, providing a potential lead on the identity or activities of the attacker.

Following these revelations, we strongly advise Unibot users to remain vigilant with their account activities and take the necessary precautions. The situation is still developing, and we will provide further updates.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bitcoin Whitepaper’s 15th Anniversary: Web3 Experts and Founders Reflect on Its Significant Impact

by Victor Dey
October 31, 2023

President Biden Signs Executive Order for Safe and Trustworthy AI Development

by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023

UK’s Analytics Firm Ascential to Sell Digital Commerce, Product Design Ventures for $1.7 Billion

by Kumar Gandharv
October 30, 2023

LastPass Customers Loose $4.4M from Crypto Wallets in a Single Day

by Kumar Gandharv
October 30, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitget Delists TokenFi Over Market Manipulation Suspicions

by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023

Terraform Labs Co-founder’s Legal Defense Clarifies on Anchor Protocol Debacle

by Nik Asti
October 31, 2023

OPNX Offers Equity and Tokens to CoinFLEX Creditors Amidst Controversy

by Nik Asti
October 31, 2023

Steve Aoki Collaborates with STEPN to Launch Co-Branded Digital Sneaker Line

by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More

OpenAI May Already Reach AGI, But Will Try to Downplay Progress Due to Force Stop

Rumors have been circulating, ignited by a cryptic tweet suggesting that “AGI has been achieved internally,” with ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Bitget Delists TokenFi Over Market Manipulation Suspicions
News Report Technology
Bitget Delists TokenFi Over Market Manipulation Suspicions
by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023
Terraform Labs Co-founder’s Legal Defense Clarifies on Anchor Protocol Debacle
Business News Report
Terraform Labs Co-founder’s Legal Defense Clarifies on Anchor Protocol Debacle
by Nik Asti
October 31, 2023
OPNX Offers Equity and Tokens to CoinFLEX Creditors Amidst Controversy
Markets News Report
OPNX Offers Equity and Tokens to CoinFLEX Creditors Amidst Controversy
by Nik Asti
October 31, 2023
Steve Aoki Collaborates with STEPN to Launch Co-Branded Digital Sneaker Line
News Report Technology
Steve Aoki Collaborates with STEPN to Launch Co-Branded Digital Sneaker Line
by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.