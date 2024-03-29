Top Investment Projects of the Week 25-29.03

Share this article







by Viktoriia Palchik by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Explore The Last Investment Projects On Web3, AI and Crypto of 25-29.03

Delving into the latest advancements in Web3, AI, and crypto investment, a series of notable developments from March 25th to 29th unveil a dynamic innovation landscape. From a $1.6 trillion asset manager’s crypto portfolio launch to the acquisition of CTF Capital by Borderless Capital, these highlights underscore the evolving intersections of finance and technology. Meanwhile, investments in Solana meme coins and the launch of a £16.3 million AI centre in Northern Ireland signal diverse avenues for advancement. With partnerships like Anthropic and Amazon deepening and Invest NI driving AI initiatives, the stage is set for further innovation in these transformative fields.

Franklin Templeton Launches New Crypto Investment Portfolio: “Digital Asset Dynamic BTC/ETH”

Franklin Templeton’s latest foray into the crypto realm marks a significant milestone in the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets. With a staggering $1.6 trillion in assets under management, the California-based investment giant has unveiled a bespoke crypto investment portfolio named “Digital Asset Dynamic BTC/ETH,” tailored to cater to the discerning tastes of high-net-worth individuals.

Partnering with Anchorage Digital for custody services and leveraging the expertise of Eaglebrook Advisors’ SMA platform, Franklin Templeton aims to democratise wealth managers’ and registered investment advisers’ access to crypto investments. The minimum investment threshold of $10,000 coupled with a modest 0.75% management fee underscores the commitment to accessibility without compromising on quality. Beyond mere financial gains, Franklin Templeton’s innovative portfolio extends a lifeline of tax benefits, including tax-loss harvesting and asset diversification, thereby enriching the investment landscape for its clientele.

$1 Million Has Been Invested by Traders in the Popular New Solana Meme Coin, “Slothana.”

In the frenzy of meme coins, a trader turned 30 $SOL tokens into a staggering $883k within 48 hours by investing in $MEW. Now, attention shifts to Slothana ($SLOTH), a new Solana meme coin that’s already raised $1.1 million in its presale. Unlike traditional models, Slothana’s presale simplifies the process: investors just need to transfer $SOL tokens to a designated wallet, with each $SOL fetching 10,000 $SLOTH tokens. An over-the-counter widget caters to those preferring the traditional model. As Slothana enters the fray, it promises to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors, offering another opportunity for staggering returns in the volatile world of meme coins.

Anthropic and Amazon Strengthen Their Partnership to Advance Generative AI

Amazon has concluded its $4 billion investment in Anthropic, solidifying its partnership to revolutionise generative AI technology. Utilising Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its primary cloud provider, Anthropic will leverage AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips for critical tasks such as safety research and future model development. Through Amazon Bedrock, AWS’s managed service, customers gain access to Anthropic’s cutting-edge AI models, including the advanced Claude 3 family renowned for its near-human intelligence and superior performance.

Dr Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of Data and AI at AWS, expressed excitement over the collaboration’s potential to drive innovation responsibly. The strategic alliance aims to accelerate the adoption of generative AI across industries, with global organisations like ADP, Delta Air Lines, and Pfizer already leveraging the technology. Additionally, AWS, Anthropic, and Accenture are joining forces to support organisations in regulated sectors, facilitating the responsible deployment and scaling of generative AI solutions tailored to specific use cases. With Amazon’s total investment in Anthropic reaching $4 billion, the stage is set for further advancements in the transformative field of generative AI.

Northern Ireland’s New £16.3 Million AI Centre Is Opened by Invest NI

Invest NI has launched a £16.3 million Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre at Ulster University to boost Northern Ireland’s businesses with AI capabilities. This joint effort with the Department for the Economy aims to foster innovation across industries and expand the talent pipeline through postgraduate programs. The centre will serve as a hub for research-industry collaboration, promoting economic growth, job creation, and sectoral competitiveness. With AI’s potential to revolutionise operations, this initiative positions Northern Ireland as a leader in AI excellence, driving productivity and attracting investment.

Borderless Capital Acquires CTF Capital for AI and Quant Expertise in Web3 Expansion

Borderless Capital, a web3 investment firm, has acquired CTF Capital, known for its AI and quant expertise. This marks Borderless’ expansion into Latin America, with plans for a new office in Argentina. The acquisition bolsters Borderless’ trading capabilities, leveraging AI and machine learning strategies, and increases its assets under management to over $500 million. With the integration of CTF Capital’s team, Borderless strengthens its talent pool and aims to forge new partnerships in the region’s growing web3 ecosystem.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Viktoriia is a marketing researcher and copywriter with a background in international relations. Her professional portfolio includes the writing of research papers focused on the import and export of products to Europe and Asia. Proficiency in the Chinese language and the time she has spent in China have extended her capabilities to master not only European markets but also those in China and Singapore. While currently living in Italy, Viktoriia continues to deepen her knowledge and skills in marketing and copywriting. Her experience allows her to perform analytical work and create texts on a diverse range of topics, ensuring accessibility to a broad audience. More articles Viktoriia Palchik

