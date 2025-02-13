Top Founders and Investors Unite at Hack Seasons Conference in Hong Kong

In Brief The Hack Seasons Conference, taking place on February 20, 2025, will feature industry experts, investors, and entrepreneurs discussing various topics in Web3.

The Hack Seasons Conference is scheduled for February 20, 2025, at the Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel. It promises an inspiring day of discussions on DeFi, L1 and L2 solutions, venture capital insights, blockchain infrastructure, the TON ecosystem, AI agents, DePIN, real-world applications, ZK proofs, and market trends from the top exchanges. With an excellent list of speakers, including industry experts, investors, and entrepreneurs, this event is building up to be a must-attend for anybody active in Web3.

Main Track – Founders, Investors, and Industry Leaders Take to the Stage

The Main Track features some of the most notable personalities in the blockchain sector. The VC Panel will include Nenter Chow from Animoca, Kelvin Koh from Spartan Group, Erhan Korhaliller from EAK, Maria Shen from Electric Capital, and Gleb Gora from Vortex, addressing current investment patterns and what’s ahead for crypto venture capital.

Following that, the Consumer acceptance Panel will include Yam Ki Chan of Circle, Frank Mong of Nova Labs (Helium), Sean Tao of EVG, and Kevin Ren of CGV to discuss the way to widespread acceptance of blockchain technology and digital assets.

When it comes to centralized exchanges, the Exchanges Panel will feature Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, as well as Jason Lau from OKX, Ryan Kim from Hashed, Michael Cameron from Vanilla Finance, and Alicia Kao from KuCoin, all of whom will provide insights into the development of digital asset trading and exchange platforms. Gracy Chen is recognized for her strategic leadership at Bitget, which has been instrumental in growing the exchange’s worldwide reach and product offerings.

The conference will also feature fascinating Fireside Chats, including one with Adeniyi Abiodun of Mysten Labs and Vadim Krekotin of Cryptomeria Capital, who will discuss the future of blockchain innovation. Another anticipated debate will take place with Yat Siu, Steve Yun, Forest Bai, and Alena from TON Foundation.

The L1 Panel, which will feature Lulu from Monad, Marcus Le from Viction, Seg from Sonic Labs, and Tae Oh from CreditCoin, will discuss continuing advances in Layer 1 blockchain technology. Meanwhile, the AI Panel will include specialists like Clara Tsao from Filecoin, Mark Rydon from Aethir, Evgeny Ponomarev from Fluence, Josh Benaron from Irys, and Dr. Asaf Nadler from Addressable to discuss the interface of artificial intelligence and blockchain.

The DeFi Panel, chaired by YQ from Altlayer, Mike Silagadze from EtherFi, and Jennifer from Manta, will address the growth of decentralized financial protocols as well as scalability problems.

Special Guest – Justin Sun and the Renowned Banana

Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, will take part in a Fireside Chat with Vadim Krekotin, making him one of the most anticipated guests at Hack Seasons. Justin Sun has long been a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency sector, but he recently gained headlines for an odd reason: his famous banana case.

The instance, which appeared on social media, supposedly included an insanely costly piece of fruit, but in classic crypto fashion, conjecture rapidly transformed it into a meme-worthy occurrence. Whether it was an advertising stunt or just another evidence of the volatile nature of the crypto industry, Sun remains a divisive and interesting person whose insights into the market and decentralized ecosystems are always valuable.

Tech Track – Exploring Infrastructure, AI, DePIN, and DeFi Scalability

The Tech Track will provide a detailed look at the infrastructure that is influencing the Web3 ecosystem. The Infra Panel will include Sara Teixeira from ICN Protocol, Patrick McCorry from Arbitrum, Ande Zhang from Pyth, and Georgy Skr from Midl to explore the technology developments that support blockchain scalability and security. The Polkadot Workshop, hosted by Tommi Enenkel, will give an in-depth look at Polkadot’s ecosystem and multi-chain possibilities.

The DePIN Panel will include thought leaders such as Jing Sun from IoTeX, Evgeny Ponomarev from Fluence, Ahmad Shadid from IO.net, Chris Chung from ICN Protocol, and Mark Fidelman from Exabits, who will discuss the role of decentralized physical infrastructure networks in powering the next generation of blockchain applications. The AI & AI Agents Panel, featuring YQ from Autonome, Amie from ElizaOS, Josh Benaron from Irys, Andrew Sanders from SKALE, and Paul Delio from CARV, will discuss the growing role of AI-driven automation in Web3.

The RWA Panel, which includes John Patrick Mullin from MANTRA, Michael Ho from D3, and Liam Karwan from Chainlink, will discuss real-world asset tokenization and its implications for traditional banking.

The DeFi and Scalability Panel will have Polygon’s Daniel Oon, TrueFi’s Josh Benaron, Starkware’s Leo Sizaret, and RedStone’s Matt Gurbiel talking about advances that can enable DeFi protocols to grow. Finally, the DEXs Panel will include Michael Cameron from Vanilla Finance, Sarthak Jain from dYdX, and DAOSasha from 1inc, discussing the growth of decentralized trading platforms.

Hack Seasons is set to be a powerhouse event bringing together some of the brightest minds in blockchain, AI, and decentralized finance. Don’t forget to register for free and be part of the future of Web3!

