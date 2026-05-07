Base Launches Tokenized S&P 500 Product With Coinbase And Centrifuge Through New deRWA Framework

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Base, Coinbase, and Centrifuge launched tokenized S&P 500 exposure onchain through the new deRWA framework, aiming to expand compliant institutional asset trading in DeFi.

Ethereum Layer 2 network Base announced the launch of tokenized S&P 500 exposure on its blockchain through a collaboration involving Coinbase and Centrifuge.

The initiative introduces deRWAs, a framework designed for issuing tokenized real-world assets that can interact directly with decentralized finance applications while meeting institutional compliance standards.

The first offering under the framework is deSPXA, a tokenized product providing exposure to the S&P 500. The product was developed in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, managed by Janus Henderson, and made available by Centrifuge and its affiliates to eligible non-U.S. participants.

According to the announcement, the launch marks one of the first instances of an equity index fund becoming liquid and tradable onchain around the clock. The deRWA framework aims to address limitations within the tokenized asset sector, which has surpassed $25 billion in value but remains largely fragmented across permissioned systems and isolated blockchain environments with limited interoperability.

Base stated that the new structure allows tokenized assets to move across decentralized finance protocols while maintaining the compliance controls required by institutional issuers.

The deSPXA product offers continuous settlement and trading access on a public blockchain infrastructure, targeting eligible non-U.S. investors. Base described the initiative as part of its broader strategy to expand blockchain-based global financial markets and position itself as infrastructure for tokenized assets spanning sectors such as equities, credit, and sports-related assets.

Coinbase Backs Centrifuge To Expand Institutional Tokenization Infrastructure On Base

The announcement also coincided with Coinbase Ventures making a strategic investment in Centrifuge and Coinbase naming Centrifuge as a preferred tokenization infrastructure provider. The companies stated that the partnership is intended to accelerate institutional-grade asset issuance on Base and expand adoption of compliant tokenized financial products.

Centrifuge has previously worked on tokenization initiatives involving institutions such as Apollo, Janus Henderson, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. Its platform provides tokenization infrastructure for asset managers, credit originators, fintech firms, and decentralized finance protocols, allowing institutions to launch tokenized vaults without building proprietary systems. The technology stack includes tools for tokenization, asset management, and onchain interoperability while maintaining institutional compliance standards.

Base and Coinbase said the next stage of growth in tokenized assets will depend on wider distribution, practical utility, and market trust, with the collaboration intended to support broader participation in blockchain-based financial markets within applicable legal and eligibility frameworks.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

