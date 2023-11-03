News Report Technology
November 03, 2023

Tools for Humanity’s World App Bolsters Global Presence with Multi-Language and Currency Support

by
Published: November 03, 2023
by Victor Dey
In Brief

World App by WorldID launches multilingual and global currency support to boost its international expansion.

World App Bolsters Global Presence with Multi-Language and Currency Support

In a strategic move to cater to its burgeoning global user base, the World App by Tools for Humanity (TFH) unveiled a significant update that introduces a variety of language options and currency preferences. This initiative aligns with the app’s remarkable upsurge in monthly active users and aims to provide a more personalized experience.

Starting this November, users of World App can navigate the platform in an array of languages, including Catalan, English, French, Hindi, Portuguese (both European and Latin American variants) and Spanish.

The developers have also announced that support for Chinese (Simplified), Japanese, and Korean will be implemented by year-end, ensuring a wide linguistic reach.

World App Financial Diversity

World App’s latest feature rollout doesn’t stop at languages. It extends into the financial realm, offering users the flexibility to monitor their self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet in a selection of currencies that reflect their locality.

These localization efforts come at a time when World App’s engagement numbers are soaring. With over 4 million downloads and 22 million transactions to its name, the app has seen its monthly active users double in just six months, surpassing the 1 million mark.

These figures would position World App as the sixth most popular hot wallet globally, according to CoinGecko rankings—a remarkable achievement for a platform that only launched less than half a year ago.

September’s update has also propelled World App’s performance, with transaction bundling enhancements rendering the wallet significantly more scalable and cost-effective. Following this update, World App broke its own record by handling over 500,000 transactions in a single day, highlighting the app’s enhanced operational efficiency.

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

