TONX And TON Society To Host First TON Hacker House In Bangkok During DevCon

Asia’s first The Open Network (TON) venture studio, TONX, in partnership with TON Society, announced the upcoming launch of TON Hacker House Bangkok. Scheduled for November 14th during DevCon, this event invites developers, innovators, and technology enthusiasts to participate. Attendees will have the chance to connect in person with official TON representatives, industry leaders, venture capitalists, and other participants. The event aims to offer developers a platform to showcase their projects and broaden their networks. Online registration is open until 18:59 UTC on November 13th.

TON Hacker House Bangkok, hosted by TONX and TON Society, with TOX, Yescoin, and MEXC as co-hosts, will feature prominent industry leaders and experts as speakers and hackathon judges. Notable figures include Steve Yun, President of TON Foundation, Dr. Awesome Doge, Co-Founder of TONX and TON Core Member, Ekin Tuna, Co-Founder of TON Society, Inal K., Partner at TON Ventures, Paul V., Managing Partner at Pantera Capital, Wego, Co-Founder of TONX, Issa, Investment Director at MEXC Ventures, and Pei, CTO of TONX. These experts will discuss trends shaping the TON ecosystem for Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, offering attendees insights into upcoming opportunities and potential challenges.

In order to encourage developers to fully utilize the Telegram ecosystem’s vast reach of over 950 million users, TONX operates as a foundational element of a super application platform, providing tools such as the TONX API—a reliable RPC solution adopted by more than 20 prominent projects—and Tonkey, a secure multi-signature wallet that manages over $400 million in assets. This year, the evaluation criteria for the TON Hacker House Bangkok demo will include new rules assigning weighted scores for using the TONX API.

The Hackathon prize pool has now grown to $1.2 million, funded by contributions from TONX, TON Society, TON Ventures, SNZ Holding, Summer Ventures, HashKey Global, Footprint Analytics, Nubit, and MEXC Ventures. This substantial prize pool, along with access to tools and support, is designed to foster innovative Web3 development and technological advancements, motivating participants to push the TON ecosystem to new heights. For developers and entrepreneurs interested in TON, this event provides an invaluable opportunity to connect with global peers and gain insights into the future direction of the TON ecosystem.

Participating Developers To Gain Early Access To TON API

The TONX API is a leading RPC tool tailored to streamline development on the TON blockchain. Designed for both newcomers to blockchain technology and experienced developers transitioning from other platforms, TONX API removes common obstacles, offering a stable and scalable development environment. With an impressive 99% accuracy rate and zero downtime, TONX API ensures reliable infrastructure to support the increasing demands of the TON blockchain, even during high-traffic periods. The API is versatile, supporting both decentralized finance (DeFi) and GameFi projects. Developers who register for the TONX API between November 1st and November 30th will receive a coupon code, granting early access to the paid services of the API.

In addition to the TON Hacker House Bangkok on November 14th, developers looking to deepen their TON experience can also attend the Bangkok Hacker League Bootcamp on November 15th and 16th. The winning team will share a $5,000 prize pool and earn fast-track entry into the $2 million Hacker League Hackathon.

