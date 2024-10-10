Gate Group Sponsors TON Ecosystem Hackathon, Bolstering Blockchain Innovation And Project Incubation

In Brief Gate Group announced its title sponsorship of the TON Ecosystem Hackers League Hackathon and a strategic partnership with Ton Society.

Virtual asset services provider that operates the cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io, Gate Group announced its title sponsorship of the TON Ecosystem Hackers League Hackathon. In addition, the company has formed a strategic partnership with Ton Society, a community of hubs that support The Open Network (TON) ecosystem.

“By sponsoring the TON Hackers League, Gate CEFI Mini App and Gate Wallet Mini App will see broader applications within the TON ecosystem,” said Dr. Lin Han, founder and CEO of Gate.io, in a written statement. “Through this collaboration, we also aim to deepen the practical use of blockchain technology and foster the innovation and development of the entire TON ecosystem,” he added.

The Hackers League is anticipated to be the largest hackathon of the year, attracting millions of viewers globally. This partnership seeks to promote the extensive use of the Gate CEFI Mini App and Gate Wallet Mini App within the TON ecosystem through technical assistance and various events.

Scheduled from October 5th to December 20th, the Hackers League Hackathon boasts a total prize pool of $3 million. Offline training camps will take place in 19 cities worldwide, and the event is open to blockchain developers from around the globe, aiming to foster technological innovation and project incubation within the TON ecosystem.

Gate Group Unveils TonVibe 2024 To Boost Innovation In TON Ecosystem

In addition, as a sponsor of the event, Gate Group will introduce a three-month themed initiative called TonVibe 2024. This program will feature a customized Soulbound Token (SBT) activity co-hosted with Hackers League and Ton Society, an incentive program aimed at high-traffic projects within the TON ecosystem, and collaborative opportunities with the winning projects from the Hackers League. Participants who complete designated tasks will have the chance to earn substantial rewards. The TonVibe 2024 themed event will also host over a dozen Twitter Spaces, providing valuable insights for enthusiasts of the TON ecosystem.

Gate Group’s sponsorship of the Hackers League hackathon serves as a strong endorsement of the TON ecosystem and key initiative to enhance its brand and technological reach. As the venture capital branch of Gate.io, Gate Ventures will continue to actively invest in new projects, offering financial support and policy backing to encourage the ongoing growth of the TON ecosystem. Through close collaboration with developers, Gate Ventures aims to create more development opportunities, facilitating the broader adoption of blockchain technology.

