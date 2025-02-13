TON Mainnet Launches On Stargate, Enabling Cross-Chain Transfers Via Protocol’s Frontend

In Brief TON has launched its mainnet on Stargate, which now supports the Legacy Mesh, allowing users to bridge assets directly to TON through Stargate’s interface.

Liquidity transport protocol, Stargate announced that The Open Network (TON) blockchain has launched its mainnet on the platform.

TON, known as the native Web3 ecosystem integrated with Telegram, has experienced significant growth over the past year, now reaching nearly 140 million users. Given Telegram’s extensive user base and TON’s seamless integration, the network is well-positioned to drive broader cryptocurrency adoption.

Starting today, Stargate will support the Legacy Mesh on TON, enabling users to bridge assets directly to TON via Stargate’s frontend.

This development coincides with the deployment of LayerZero, an interoperability protocol, on TON—allowing the ecosystem to operate as a fully omnichain network. As a result, developers can create applications that interact effortlessly with more than 20 blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Tron, Solana, Base, and Aptos.

The expansion to TON marks a new phase of enhanced connectivity and liquidity within the ecosystem. With omnichain messaging now available, developers have the opportunity to build cross-chain applications that cater to a rapidly expanding user base.

By facilitating seamless liquidity transfers between TON and other major blockchain networks, Stargate aims to simplify asset movement for users and developers. This advancement reinforces TON’s role as a key hub for DeFi innovation. Initial supported teams include USDT0 and Ethena.

The Open Network, now Omnichain.



Bridge to @ton_blockchain today, right on Stargate's frontend. pic.twitter.com/ETnqjnwBfk — Stargate (@StargateFinance) February 12, 2025

Stargate’s Role In Omnichain DeFi Innovation

Since 2022, Stargate has been built as a central liquidity hub for omnichain decentralized finance (DeFi). By introducing the first fully composable cross-chain liquidity layer, Stargate enabled seamless asset transfers without fragmentation, setting a new standard in interoperability. Over time, it has evolved beyond its initial vision while maintaining its core objective: providing developers with deep, unified liquidity and expanding the potential of cross-chain applications.

The integration of TON represents a milestone in this ongoing mission. With its large user base and strong integration with the messaging application Telegram, TON has the capacity to introduce millions of new users to DeFi. By offering the liquidity infrastructure needed for seamless asset transfers, Stargate helps create a more connected and efficient DeFi ecosystem, reducing barriers and enhancing accessibility across multiple blockchain networks.

