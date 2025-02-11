TON Announces ‘Mini App Migration Grant Program’ To Support Projects Moving From Other Chains

In Brief TON announces that Telegram will implement new policies for blockchain-based Mini Apps, making it the exclusive platform for the Mini Apps ecosystem, and launches the “Mini App Migration Grant Program” to support projects migrating from other chains.

Decentralized Layer 1 blockchain, The Open Network (TON) announced that starting February 21st, messaging platform Telegram will implement new policies for blockchain-based Mini Apps. As part of this shift, TON will become the exclusive blockchain infrastructure for Telegram’s Mini Apps ecosystem, solidifying its role in powering blockchain applications within the platform.

In order to facilitate this transition, TON has introduced the TON Mini App Migration Grant Program, a dedicated initiative designed to support Mini Apps migrating from other blockchains to TON. The program offers developers up to $50,000 in Ad Credits for eligible projects, seamless migration through the open-source TON Connect toolkit, increased exposure to Telegram’s vast user base, and both technical and marketing support to ensure successful integration.

In particular, the level of ad credit support varies based on the project’s user base. Projects with more than 5 million users are eligible for up to $50,000 in ad credits. Those with between 1 million and 5 million users may receive between $10,000 and $50,000, while projects with 10,000 to 1 million users can qualify for ad credits ranging from $100 to $10,000

Additionally, migrating a Mini App to the TON Blockchain offers several advantages. Projects can tap into new opportunities by leveraging TON’s fast, secure, and scalable infrastructure. Increased visibility through Telegram Ads allows developers to connect with millions of potential users. Moreover, seamless integration is supported by technical assistance and guidance throughout the migration process.

Interested participants are encouraged to submit their applications by February 20th. Once approved, projects must complete the migration to the TON Blockchain within one month, and ad credits will be distributed within two weeks following the successful verification of migration.

Who Is Eligible And How Will Projects Be Evaluated?

In order to be eligible for the program, Mini Apps must meet specific criteria to ensure a smooth transition to the TON Blockchain and alignment with the ecosystem’s goals. The Mini App must already be live on another blockchain and not yet integrated with TON Connect, as web apps or planned Mini Apps are not eligible. Compliance with Telegram’s advertising guidelines is mandatory, and apps containing prohibited content, such as gambling, are strictly ineligible. Participants must commit to a full migration, including bridging assets, transferring smart contracts, and integrating with TON Connect for wallet interactions, transaction signing, and user authentication. Additionally, projects should demonstrate an active user base with clear engagement and retention metrics.

Projects will be evaluated based on several factors, including user engagement levels, retention rates, and overall alignment with the TON ecosystem. The migration commitment must be clear and feasible, ensuring the transition can be completed efficiently. Preference will also be given to Mini Apps that introduce innovative features or services that enhance the ecosystem’s value.

Applicants are encouraged to submit their applications for review, where the TON team will assess factors such as user base size, ecosystem fit, and migration readiness. Approved projects will be required to finalize their migration within one month, after which ad credits will be distributed following the successful verification of TON Connect integration.

Notably, before submitting an application, it is essential to confirm that Mini Apps are already operational on a blockchain other than TON and have not yet integrated with TON Connect. Additionally, all Mini Apps must adhere to Telegram’s advertising policies, which prohibit certain types of content, including gambling.

In order to qualify, applicants must commit to fully transitioning their Mini App to the TON blockchain, incorporating TON Connect for seamless wallet interactions and authentication, and demonstrating a strong track record of user engagement and retention.

