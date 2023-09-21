Tether Holdings Resumes Lending Amid Controversies and Risk Factors

by Nik Asti by Victor Dey In Brief Tether Holdings has resumed stablecoin lending, reporting $5.5 billion in loans, despite earlier plans to wind down the practice.

Cryptocurrency issuer Tether Holdings, has started lending its stablecoins once more. The move comes as a surprise, considering the company had previously announced plans to wind down its lending operations.

According to the company’s most recent financial quarterly update, the total value of its loans stood at $5.5 billion as of June 30, showing a marginal increase from $5.3 billion in the previous quarter. Although Tether refers to these as “secured loans,” the company has been rather tight-lipped about both the borrowers and the type of collateral involved.

Tether’s Operational Stability Under Scrutiny

Stablecoins like Tether (USDT) are designed to serve as a stable anchor in the volatile crypto market. The core idea is that each coin will always be redeemable for one U.S. dollar, thereby providing a sense of stability and security.

However, Tether’s renewed lending practices have raised concerns about the potential risks to the broader crypto ecosystem. While a large portion of Tether’s reported assets consists of easily liquidable assets like Treasury bills, loans are a different ballgame.

The company cannot guarantee the repayment of loans or the adequacy of the collateral it holds against them.

In December 2022, Tether announced plans to reduce its lending portfolio to zero in 2023. However, the company reversed its stance in the second quarter of this year.

Transparency Issues USDT

Tether Holdings doesn’t publish complete audited financial statements, which leaves room for speculation about the company’s financial standing. Previously, the company had disclosed a thin capital cushion, which has since seen an increase, but the specifics remain undisclosed.

Welch didn’t clarify if the company issued the new loans to help customers prevent defaults or why they might consider liquidating collateral at unfavorable prices.

Tether’s decision to resume lending has left many questions unanswered. The company claims these loans have more than enough liquid assets as collateral, but it hasn’t specified what these assets are.

Given the potential profitability of lending over holding Treasury securities, Tether’s strategy shift appears economically logical. Yet, the lack of transparency and potential risk to the crypto market warrant close scrutiny.

