Tether CEO Reveals Vendor Data Breach, Warning of Crypto-Airdrop Email Scams

In Brief Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed a data breach involving a vendor responsible for managing cryptocurrency mailing lists, potentially allowing criminals to access private user information and launch scams.

Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of Tether, has revealed a significant data breach involving a well-known vendor that is in charge of mailing list management for other cryptocurrency organizations. It may have given criminal actors access to private user information and created a gateway for phishing scams, fake airdrop emails, and other scams.

Vendor Breach Exposes Crypto Users’ Data

Ardoino stressed the gravity of the matter and disclosed that Tether has two independent confirmations of a well-known email provider in a series of alarming tweets. The provider was involved in a significant data breach that affected several cryptocurrency companies. He urged consumers to be on the lookout for any unsolicited emails claiming cryptocurrency airdrops that they may have gotten in the previous day.

We received now 2 independent confirmations that a prominent vendor used by crypto companies to manage mailing lists might have been compromised.



Not making names yet until investigation is completed, but please beware of any emails suggesting crypto-airdrops received since 24h… — Paolo Ardoino 🤖🍐 (@paoloardoino) June 5, 2024

Ardoino tweeted that they had recently heard from two separate sources that suggest a well-known vendor that cryptocurrency firms use to manage their email lists may have been hacked. They said they wouldn’t be revealing identities until the inquiry was over, but they advised people to be wary of any emails they received in the last 24 hours that suggested cryptocurrency airdrops.

Bobby Ong, co-founder of CoinGecko, said that his platform could have been hit by a continual supply chain email breach assault that affected their newsletter vendor, adding weight to the warning. Ong informed users of CoinGecko of possible phishing efforts that pose as official media outlets supporting coin launches.

PSA: There is an ongoing supply chain email breach attack happening with an email newsletter vendor right now. Several crypto companies may be affected via email blasts of fake token launches. Be careful with email newsletters in the coming days.



We at CoinGecko may be… — Bobby Ong (@bobbyong) June 5, 2024

Although the exact scope of the breach is still being investigated, Ardoino emphasized that there is a good chance that this was a carefully planned supply chain attack targeted directly at the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market.

How Do Airdrop Email Scams Work?

The most recent hack has shown the growing issue of airdrop email frauds that have continuously afflicted the cryptocurrency industry. These sneaky scams frequently pose as respectable initiatives, influential people, or reliable organizations.

Scammers frequently use a technique called “created fraudulent airdrop websites,” which imitates official platforms’ appearance and feel successful. Then, utilizing fictitious identities on social media, these phony sites are relentlessly promoted. They tempt people to connect their wallets by playing on their enthusiasm and FOMO. Any such exchange can give the thieves the opportunity to steal money from the victims or obtain unauthorized access to their accounts.

Photo: DailyCoin

Sometimes fraudsters send unwanted tokens straight to users’ wallets, without any need for user participation at all. Usually, they come with urgent instructions telling victims to go to dubious websites in order to “claim” the valuables that were airdropped. Interacting with these fraudulent tokens or websites may result in disastrous outcomes.

The crypto community has to keep educating and spreading information in order to strengthen its defenses, especially for people who are just joining Web3 and DeFi.

Practical Cases of Cyber Threats Targeting Crypto

The Tether-discovered email list leak is only the most recent example of the growing cyber threats that are continuously pummeling the cryptocurrency market. Cybercriminals, nation-state actors, and hacker collectives worldwide have found digital assets to be an increasingly alluring and profitable target.

Recent findings from South Korea shed light on the concerning strategies scammers use to prey on owners of Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency. These dishonest people are sending out scary texts saying that receivers’ ETH coins would be “burned” or lost value if they don’t respond right away.

Strong cautions have been issued by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) on the sharp increase in scams involving cryptocurrency that target Canadians. These dishonest practices range from subtle “pig butchering” scams, in which victims are gradually coerced into falling for the con, to romance scams that take advantage of victims’ emotional weaknesses and fraudulent investment offers that promise astronomical profits.

By 2026, the Canadian government intends to implement the global CARF, which would impose stricter reporting obligations on crypto service providers. The goal of these strengthened security and transparency measures is to stop the destructive wave of illegal activity that is wreaking havoc in the digital asset market.

How to Protect Yourself From Crypto Cyber Attacks?

The strategies used by dishonest people and cybercriminals to take advantage of weaknesses and human nature have become more complex and harmful. The sector faces a diverse range of threat vectors that are always evolving, ranging from unpatched software flaws and social engineering schemes to coordinated supply chain attacks.

It is the moral duty of centralized custodians, exchanges, and service providers to put strong security measures in place, check third-party suppliers and dependencies on a regular basis, and notify users of any breaches or events that could affect them as soon as possible. Upholding the faith and confidence of the cryptocurrency community necessitates transparency and candid communication.

Photo: Chainalysis

However, by following best practices and developing an increased sense of awareness, individual users must also actively contribute to strengthening the ecosystem’s defenses.

It is crucial to proceed with utmost caution when responding to unsolicited emails, messages, or links, particularly those that include airdrops, token claims, or alleged investment possibilities. Verify that the source is legitimate before interacting with them.

Photo: Chainalysis

It is also essential to confirm the validity of platforms, accounts, and companies before communicating with them or disclosing critical information. Potential frauds can be recognized by cross-referencing reputable sources and using caution when noticing minor variations or errors in usernames or URLs. Private keys, seed phrases, and unrestricted token approvals should never be given out to any website, service, or person. To avoid unwanted access, these private login credentials need to be properly secured at all times.

One way to reduce the danger of unwanted access to money is to use hardware wallets or other safe storage options for private key management, together with multi-factor authentication. It’s imperative to keep the software, security procedures, and defensive measures up to date in order to swiftly patch recognized flaws and handle developing issues.

The fundamental principles and decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies provide consumers with unparalleled financial autonomy and control over their digital possessions. This approach shift does, however, also necessitate a correspondingly higher level of individual accountability, alertness, and dedication to security best practices.

Projects, service providers, regulatory organizations, and individual users must work together in a coordinated effort to combat fraud, hacks, cyber dangers, and the unscrupulous use of human weaknesses.

