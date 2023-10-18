News Report
October 18, 2023

Blockchain Hacker Targets American Rapper Nelly’s Twitter Account in Security Breach

Published: October 18, 2023
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Someone hacked American rapper Nelly’s Twitter account, and they are now launching a social engineering attack through a Web3 phishing site.

Nelly's Twitter Account Falls Victim to Hackers

In a recent wave of cyberattacks targeting high-profile celebrities, American rapper Nelly’s Twitter account, @NellioETH, became the latest casualty. Reports suggest that a blockchain hacker is misusing the platform to promote a deceptive Web3 phishing website.

Hacker’s Scam Strategy

The infiltrator, upon gaining access to Nelly’s account, adopted a particularly insidious method of reaching out to the rapper’s followers. The approach involves mimicking the identity of a member from “ScamSniffer,” a renowned online security group, to lend an air of legitimacy to their actions.

By impersonating a trusted figure, they aim to trick unsuspecting users into clicking on links leading to fraudulent websites. This strategy, known as social engineering, plays on human psychology and trust to mislead potential victims.

Protecting Online Identities

This incident with Nelly’s account underscores the escalating need for heightened cybersecurity measures, especially for prominent individuals with a significant online presence. Social engineering attacks can be particularly challenging to identify, as they exploit human tendencies rather than technological vulnerabilities.

Users should verify the authenticity of messages from unfamiliar sources and avoid sharing personal or financial details online to stay safe from such schemes.

The rapper’s team hasn’t released an official statement yet, and we recommend that fans and followers exercise caution until they fully restore the account’s security.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

