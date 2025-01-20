Telegram Becomes a Hotspot for Sophisticated Crypto Malware Scams Targeting Investors

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting Telegram to spread malware-based frauds, with the number of scams increasing by 2,000% since November, according to security experts at Scam Sniffer.

The crypto scam market is changing dramatically as criminals increasingly target Telegram as their preferred channel for spreading malware-based frauds. Since November, the number of these scams has increased by 2,000%, highlighting the exponential expansion of this danger, according to security specialists at Scam Sniffer. The continuing fight against cybercrime in the crypto realm has entered a new phase with the move from conventional phishing tactics to virus distribution.

Beyond Phishing: A More Complex Method

More sophisticated virus techniques are displacing traditional phishing schemes, which frequently depend on deceiving consumers into linking their digital wallets to fraudulent sites. Scam Sniffer claims that tricking people into signing fraudulent transactions is no longer the focus of these frauds. Rather, they take advantage of fake verification bots in Telegram groups that appear to be authentic. These bots are deliberately placed in alpha groups, airdrop channels, and fraudulent trade groups, enticing victims with claims of exclusive access or advantages.

1/6 📊 ALERT: Our data shows a concerning trend—Telegram malware scams have surpassed traditional phishing!



From Nov 2024 to Jan 2025:

– Malicious Telegram group scams increased by 2000%+

– Regular phishing remained stable



Here's why this matters… 🧵 https://t.co/6MQkDWCLrr pic.twitter.com/U6YBtbaPHK — Scam Sniffer | Web3 Anti-Scam (@realScamSniffer) January 16, 2025

After interacting with these bots, the user is instructed to install verification software or run dangerous programs. This gives the scammers broad access to private data, including wallet files, clipboard contents, browser data, and passwords. In contrast to conventional frauds, this virus enables attackers to take advantage of a wider variety of weaknesses, making it challenging to monitor and measure monetary losses.

Telegram – The New Cybercriminals’ Playground

Since Telegram has developed into a gathering place for cryptocurrency communities, fraudsters find it to be a desirable target. At least two fake bots, OfficiaISafeguardRobot and SafeguardsAuthenticationBot, have been found by Scam Sniffer to be often utilized in these assaults. Since the platform’s growing popularity among cryptocurrency users, fraudsters have an existing audience, which expands the scope of their operations.

As consumers become more knowledgeable about fundamental phishing techniques, criminals’ tactics have changed. They have been able to get over conventional protections by using social engineering techniques and taking advantage of Telegram’s environment. This change was seen by Scam Sniffer in December when they reported a rise in scammers posing as cryptocurrency influencers on social media. Through fake verification procedures, these accounts lead users to Telegram groups, where they are vulnerable to malware.

The Mechanics of Telegram Malware Scams

These criminals employ complex strategies that combine social engineering and expertise in technology. In order to obtain access to special material or investment possibilities, victims are frequently asked to join Telegram groups. Once inside, customers are asked to engage with fraudulent verification bots that infect their devices with harmful malware.

Another technique asks users to copy and paste verification text from fake Cloudflare verification sites. The virus is covertly included in this text, giving the thieves access to the victim’s computer. Scammers have increased their effect and reach by focusing on legitimate project groups in addition to individual individuals.

For both victims and security researchers, malware-based frauds pose a serious problem. Malware functions surreptitiously, in contrast to phishing assaults, which usually entail transactions that are apparent. After installation, it may remain inactive and gather private information or wait for the ideal opportunity to attack. Due to this, calculating the entire amount of damages brought on by these frauds is practically difficult. Scam Sniffer highlights that the increase in these strategies highlights how successful they are, as shown by the rising number of occurrences.

The Wider Effects of Cryptocurrency Fraud

Crypto frauds are becoming more sophisticated, which is indicative of a larger trend in cybersecurity. In 2024, the cryptocurrency business suffered $2.3 billion in damages from 165 events, according to Cyvers’ 2024 Web3 Security Report. While this represents a 40% increase from 2023, it is still lower than the $3.78 billion stolen in 2022. However, losses decreased significantly in December 2024, with only $29 million recorded from frauds and cyberattacks.

The general trend suggests a recurring danger to the cryptocurrency ecosystem in spite of periodic oscillations. An obvious illustration of how attackers are adjusting to new difficulties and coming up with creative ways to take advantage of weaknesses is the growth of Telegram virus scams.

Social Engineering’s Role

An important factor in these schemes’ success is social engineering. Scammers gain the trust of potential victims by posing as respected organizations or individuals. Telegram’s group dynamics, which encourage users to believe the information given inside a community, further strengthen this trust. The use of fake bots to deliver malware adds an additional layer of credibility, making it harder for victims to recognize the scam.

Scammers also take advantage of the exclusivity and sense of urgency that are frequently connected to cryptocurrency investments. Users are compelled to act rapidly, overcoming their natural caution, by promises of early access to airdrops or insider knowledge. The success of these frauds is largely due to this psychological manipulation.

The Difficulties in Fighting Telegram Malware

A multifaceted strategy is needed to combat the growing threat of Telegram malware fraud. Malicious bots and strategies are being identified and exposed by security watchers like Scam Sniffer, but enforcement is challenging due to Telegram’s decentralized structure. Although the platform’s anonymity and encryption capabilities are beneficial to authorized users, they also give hackers a safe place.

A key element of the answer is awareness and education. The crypto community can lessen the number of possible victims by educating users about the dangers and telltale indicators of these frauds. However, keeping ahead of the attackers is a constant task due to the quick innovation of scam methods.

Multiple parties, including platform providers, security companies, and the crypto community, must work together to tackle crypto fraud. Since Telegram is the main venue for these frauds, it has an obligation to solve the problem by enforcing stronger regulations on the use of bots and the formation of groups. Improved account and group verification procedures may further lessen the danger.

Tracking and punishing cyber criminals is the responsibility of law enforcement and regulatory organizations. Given that cryptocurrency frauds sometimes cross national borders, international collaboration is especially crucial. Stakeholders can make the environment safer for cryptocurrency users by combining their resources and knowledge.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este