Tarta Games Receives $1.25M Grant From Mantle To Accelerate Spot Zero Anime Game Development

In Brief Tarta Games has secured a $1.25 million grant from Mantle to support the development and launch of Spot Zero game, and launched the ‘Take the Spot Zero Journey’ event, offering users to engage and share in $200,000 in rewards.

Developer of a 3D anime-style action role-playing game (ARPG), Tarta Games, announced that it has secured $1.25 million in MNT Grants from the Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, Mantle. The funding will support the development and global launch of its flagship game, Spot Zero, a title that blends high fantasy with mechanical ingenuity.

Mantle has been a strong proponent of innovation in the gaming sector, offering grants and technical support to projects that push the boundaries of blockchain gaming. The grant will enable Tarta Games to further accelerate the development of Spot Zero, refining its features, gameplay mechanics, and blockchain integration, all while aiming to reach a global audience.

With Mantle’s modular Layer 2 technology, Spot Zero will benefit from low transaction costs, fast processing speeds, and scalability—critical factors for games requiring frequent interactions. Furthermore, Mantle’s compatibility with Ethereum’s Virtual Machine (EVM) and its blockchain integrations make it an ideal partner to provide a seamless experience for both Web2 and Web3 players. In addition, Mantle’s commitment to fostering a flourishing gaming ecosystem aligns well with Spot Zero’s goal of delivering gaming experiences.

Spot Zero Launches Stage 1 Of ‘Take the Spot Zero Journey’ Event

The announcement of the grant comes alongside the launch of Stage 1 of Spot Zero’s “Take the Spot Zero Journey” event. This multi-phase campaign aims to celebrate anime and gaming fandom through engaging activities, challenging quests, and exclusive rewards worth over $200,000.

In Stage 1: Unboxing the Spot Zero Astral Core, players can participate by registering on the official Spot Zero website, completing tasks, inviting friends, and climbing the leaderboards. Players will also collect keys—α Solar Key, β Lunar Key, and γ Aether Key—which will unlock the Astral Core and offer prizes such as Astral Sparks, MNT Tokens, Gacha Tickets, and Genesis non-fungible token (NFT) Coupons.

Tarta Games has proudly secured a $1.25M grants from the @0xMantle! This grant will supercharge Spot Zero, blending anime aesthetics with immersive gameplay on Mantle.



Spot Zero represents a new approach to anime-inspired gaming. Set in a world where humans and yokai exist in a delicate balance, players assume the role of an Investigator exploring the continent of Noah. The game blends action role-playing game elements with laid-back simulation mechanics, encouraging players to form strong bonds with companions, engage in intense combat, and uncover the mysteries of a mythic, ever-evolving world.

Key features of the game include a captivating landscape filled with mythical wonders and mechanical marvels, which tells the tale of divine will and the secrets of two distinct epochs. Players can also engage in storylines with companions, allowing for relationships, shared life-or-death moments, and the creation of bonds. A variety of weapons, skills, and combat styles offer exciting and dynamic encounters with a range of enemies.

