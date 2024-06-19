News Report Technology
June 19, 2024

Synthetix V3 To Deploy On Arbitrum In Multiple Phases

by
Published: June 19, 2024 at 4:45 am Updated: June 19, 2024 at 4:45 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 19, 2024 at 4:45 am

In Brief

Synthetix V3 to deploy on Arbitrum, initially incorporating liquidity infrastructure and facilitating the trading of Perps V3 derivatives.

Synthetix V3 To Deploy On Arbitrum In Multiple Phases

Derivatives liquidity protocol, Synthetix announced its upcoming roll out on Arbitrum, introducing V3 to the network in multiple phases. The initial stage will incorporate Synthetix’s liquidity infrastructure and facilitate the trading of Synthetix Perps V3 derivatives on Arbitrum.

Individuals who deposit ETH, ARB, as well as USDC are eligible to receive ARB LTIP rewards. Additionally, depositors have the option to borrow Synthetix’s newly launched USDx stablecoin.

The release will unfold via 3 main stages. In the initial week, it will focus on accumulating a substantial amount of LP collateral in ARB, USDC, and ETH. When the total LP collateral reaches $10-20 million, Perps trading will be prepared for launch. 

Subsequently in the second and third weeks, Ethena‘s sUSDe and USDe assets will be introduced as collateral, alongside backing for an extra yield-generating collateral from Lido, Ether.fi, and Aave. During the third and fourth weeks, the Synthetix Perps market is planned to be activated, pending LP scaling. 

Trading rebates are expected to commence in four to six weeks, facilitating gradual expansion of trading with initial open interest constraints to manage risk.

Synthetix Receives 2M ARB Tokens From Arbitrum To Scale V3 And Perps V3

Synthetix is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol designed to facilitate the creation of derivative markets through a liquidity layer. Built on Solidity, an open-source programming language, it is compatible with deployment on blockchains that support the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). At its core, Synthetix V3 is a decentralized liquidity provisioning protocol designed for Ethereum and other EVM-compatible blockchains.

Recently, Synthetix received 2 million ARB tokens from Arbitrum following its approval of the LTIP grant proposal. This funding aims to scale up Synthetix V3 and Perps V3 on Arbitrum, offering incentives for both traders and stakers participating in the ecosystem.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Pendle Secures Arbitrum STIP Bridge Grant, Plans To Allocate 1M ARB Rewards To Arbitrum Liquidity Providers

by Alisa Davidson
June 19, 2024

Bridging Blockchain Networks: How ERC-7683 Aims to Transform Cross-Chain Swaps and Transactions

by Viktoriia Palchik
June 19, 2024

Lido Launches Early Adoption For Community Staking Module To Onboard Solo Stakers Ahead Of Its General Release

by Alisa Davidson
June 19, 2024

Binance Launches HODLer Airdrops For BNB Holders Distributing Tokens From Projects Soon To Be Listed

by Alisa Davidson
June 19, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Pendle Secures Arbitrum STIP Bridge Grant, Plans To Allocate 1M ARB Rewards To Arbitrum Liquidity Providers

by Alisa Davidson
June 19, 2024

Lido Launches Early Adoption For Community Staking Module To Onboard Solo Stakers Ahead Of Its General Release

by Alisa Davidson
June 19, 2024

Binance Launches HODLer Airdrops For BNB Holders Distributing Tokens From Projects Soon To Be Listed

by Alisa Davidson
June 19, 2024

Binance Labs Supports Rango To Provide Its Users With Enhanced Cross-Chain Swap And Bridge

by Alisa Davidson
June 19, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Pendle Secures Arbitrum STIP Bridge Grant, Plans To Allocate 1M ARB Rewards To Arbitrum Liquidity Providers
Markets News Report Technology
Pendle Secures Arbitrum STIP Bridge Grant, Plans To Allocate 1M ARB Rewards To Arbitrum Liquidity Providers
by Alisa Davidson
June 19, 2024
Bridging Blockchain Networks: How ERC-7683 Aims to Transform Cross-Chain Swaps and Transactions
Opinion Markets Software Technology
Bridging Blockchain Networks: How ERC-7683 Aims to Transform Cross-Chain Swaps and Transactions
by Viktoriia Palchik
June 19, 2024
Lido Launches Early Adoption For Community Staking Module To Onboard Solo Stakers Ahead Of Its General Release
News Report Technology
Lido Launches Early Adoption For Community Staking Module To Onboard Solo Stakers Ahead Of Its General Release
by Alisa Davidson
June 19, 2024
Binance Launches HODLer Airdrops For BNB Holders Distributing Tokens From Projects Soon To Be Listed
Markets News Report Technology
Binance Launches HODLer Airdrops For BNB Holders Distributing Tokens From Projects Soon To Be Listed
by Alisa Davidson
June 19, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.