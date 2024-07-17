News Report Technology
July 17, 2024

Sui Foundation Unveils First Request For Proposals Program Grant Recipients

by
Published: July 17, 2024 at 4:30 am Updated: July 17, 2024 at 4:30 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 17, 2024 at 4:30 am

In Brief

Sui Foundation announced that Byzantion, HashCase, Arden Labs, and Mojito became the first grant recipients of its RFP program.

Sui Foundation Unveils First Request For Proposals Program Grant Recipients

Organization focused on advancing and promoting the Sui blockchain, the Sui Foundation unveiled the selection of the initial grant winners from its recently launched Request for Proposals (RFP) program that aims to bolster development of the Sui ecosystem by addressing its specific needs.

One of the selected projects is Byzantion, aimed at creating a comprehensive minting infrastructure compatible with Sui’s Kiosk standard. The initiative aims to ensure that non-fungible token (NFT) projects created using this framework are interoperable with Sui Kiosk, facilitating smooth integration with all applications on Sui.

Additionally, among the chosen projects is HashCase, which facilitates the creation, release, as well as administration of the NFT series and includes a custodial wallet solution. Meanwhile, Arden Labs is developing a customer engagement solution comprising a B2B SaaS platform for managing loyalty programs for enterprises and brands, along with a B2C mobile web application for customers to monitor points. Another project, Mojito, is working on a white-label website for loyalty programs featuring admin dashboards for analytics and a customizable smart contract template to suit business requirements.

The program supports builders and participants in the ecosystem by offering a structured framework for development, strategic alignment, and collaboration. Through distinctly defining ecosystem needs via RFPs, Sui encourages developers to create tools and projects that directly meet these requirements. It is open to all interested parties, including builders, community members, and general users.

Sui represents a Layer 1 blockchain implemented in Rust, designed to accommodate smart contracts written in Sui Move, a modified version of the Move programming language developed by the project team.

Recently, Sui unveiled SuiLink, a soul-binding NFT crafted to securely verify individuals’ ownership of a Sui address and its linked Ethereum or Solana addresses. This enables individuals to make identity connections throughout Sui, Ethereum, and Solana, potentially unlocking rewards for their activities on each blockchain.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

AI Meets Blockchain: Inside dRPC’s Revolutionary Approach to Load Balancing and Latency Optimization

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 17, 2024

Lumia Launches Its Mainnet, Broadening RWAs Accessibility

by Alisa Davidson
July 17, 2024

Aethir Announces $50M Community Rewards Program. Io.net Token Swap Agreement Suspended

by Alisa Davidson
July 17, 2024

Marlin Researcher Reveals TEE and ZK Integration for Unparalleled Blockchain Performance

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 17, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Lumia Launches Its Mainnet, Broadening RWAs Accessibility

by Alisa Davidson
July 17, 2024

Aethir Announces $50M Community Rewards Program. Io.net Token Swap Agreement Suspended

by Alisa Davidson
July 17, 2024

Sanctum Relaunches CLOUD Airdrop Allocation Checker, Adds 1,000 New Eligible Users

by Alisa Davidson
July 17, 2024

Saga Opens Vault Three To Incentivize SAGA Token Holders And Stakers

by Alisa Davidson
July 17, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
AI Meets Blockchain: Inside dRPC’s Revolutionary Approach to Load Balancing and Latency Optimization
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
AI Meets Blockchain: Inside dRPC’s Revolutionary Approach to Load Balancing and Latency Optimization
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 17, 2024
Lumia Launches Its Mainnet, Broadening RWAs Accessibility
News Report Software Technology
Lumia Launches Its Mainnet, Broadening RWAs Accessibility
by Alisa Davidson
July 17, 2024
Aethir Announces $50M Community Rewards Program. Io.net Token Swap Agreement Suspended
Markets News Report Technology
Aethir Announces $50M Community Rewards Program. Io.net Token Swap Agreement Suspended
by Alisa Davidson
July 17, 2024
Marlin Researcher Reveals TEE and ZK Integration for Unparalleled Blockchain Performance
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Marlin Researcher Reveals TEE and ZK Integration for Unparalleled Blockchain Performance
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 17, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.