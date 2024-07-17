Sui Foundation Unveils First Request For Proposals Program Grant Recipients

In Brief Sui Foundation announced that Byzantion, HashCase, Arden Labs, and Mojito became the first grant recipients of its RFP program.

Organization focused on advancing and promoting the Sui blockchain, the Sui Foundation unveiled the selection of the initial grant winners from its recently launched Request for Proposals (RFP) program that aims to bolster development of the Sui ecosystem by addressing its specific needs.

One of the selected projects is Byzantion, aimed at creating a comprehensive minting infrastructure compatible with Sui’s Kiosk standard. The initiative aims to ensure that non-fungible token (NFT) projects created using this framework are interoperable with Sui Kiosk, facilitating smooth integration with all applications on Sui.

Additionally, among the chosen projects is HashCase, which facilitates the creation, release, as well as administration of the NFT series and includes a custodial wallet solution. Meanwhile, Arden Labs is developing a customer engagement solution comprising a B2B SaaS platform for managing loyalty programs for enterprises and brands, along with a B2C mobile web application for customers to monitor points. Another project, Mojito, is working on a white-label website for loyalty programs featuring admin dashboards for analytics and a customizable smart contract template to suit business requirements.

The program supports builders and participants in the ecosystem by offering a structured framework for development, strategic alignment, and collaboration. Through distinctly defining ecosystem needs via RFPs, Sui encourages developers to create tools and projects that directly meet these requirements. It is open to all interested parties, including builders, community members, and general users.

Sui Introduces SuiLink For Sui Address Verification

Sui represents a Layer 1 blockchain implemented in Rust, designed to accommodate smart contracts written in Sui Move, a modified version of the Move programming language developed by the project team.

Recently, Sui unveiled SuiLink, a soul-binding NFT crafted to securely verify individuals’ ownership of a Sui address and its linked Ethereum or Solana addresses. This enables individuals to make identity connections throughout Sui, Ethereum, and Solana, potentially unlocking rewards for their activities on each blockchain.

