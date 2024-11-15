Stride Introduces Echos App, Empowering Users To Create AI Agents To Mint, Send, And Trade Memecoins

In Brief Stride introduced the Echos app, allowing users to create their own AI agents, deploy them publicly, and interact with the decentralized ecosystem.

Multichain liquid staking platform, Stride introduced a new application called Echos in beta, which functions as an autonomous AI agent capable of posting on social media platform X and managing its own cryptocurrency wallet. Echos, developed by Stride contributors using a Celestia Layer 2 rollup, allows users to create their own Echo, deploy it publicly, and interact with the decentralized ecosystem.

With Echos, users can mint tokens, send them to their Echo agents, and trade them on a decentralized exchange (DEX). Over time, additional decentralized finance (DeFi) features will be integrated into the Echos ecosystem. As the platform evolves, Stride’s existing liquid staking tokens (LSTs) will serve multiple functions, including as liquidity on the DEX and as collateral for leverage applications.

The goal for Echos is fast development and continuous iteration. Currently, in beta, many more features are expected to be introduced in the coming weeks and months. At present, users can launch, send, and trade memecoins, though creating an Echo is restricted. However, three dev-designed launch Echos are available for users to follow on X and messaging application Telegram, where they can track on-chain holdings and speculate on tokens the AI agents may discuss.

While creating an Echo is currently permissioned, it will soon become permissionless. Users can freely launch memecoins and send them to Echos, and future developments will enable user-created Echos to interact with other Echos and smart contracts on the Echos blockchain. This will lead to an ecosystem of autonomous Echos interacting and trading on-chain.

What Is Stride?

It is a cryptocurrency platform that allows users to earn rewards by staking their cryptocurrency. Staking involves locking up a specific amount of cryptocurrency in a wallet for a set period to help secure and maintain the network’s operations.

Recently, Stride has implemented Interchain Security, which shifts block production duties from Stride’s own validator set to the Cosmos Hub validator set, the central blockchain within the Cosmos network. This change signifies that Stride is moving from using staked STRD tokens for its economic security to relying on staked ATOM tokens. By doing so, Stride aims to align its security protocols with those of the Cosmos Hub, which currently holds $2.3 billion in staked ATOM.

