Starknet Foundation Clarifies Airdrop Speculations Amid Social Media Buzz

In Brief The Starknet Foundation has confirmed the existence of a planned airdrop, responding to speculations fueled by leaked screenshots while clarifying that the airdrop criteria are still being finalized and the eligibility cutoff date has been set.

Starknet Foundation — responsible for the Ethereum Layer 2 network Starknet, recently addressed the buzz created by screenshots circulating on social media, which hinted at an upcoming airdrop.

These screenshots, believed to be early drafts from Starknet’s website, sparked widespread speculation among users with their criteria listings for the airdrop. However, they also raised doubts due to incomplete content and spelling errors in the project’s name.

In response, the Starknet Foundation stated that these images represented draft plans still under development.

Tech teams build and test different front ends, some of which see the light of day and some which don’t. Starknet commented

The foundation reassured the community that it would share the finalized criteria and allocation details once ready. It also confirmed establishing the eligibility cutoff date for the airdrop, emphasizing that no further actions by users would impact their eligibility.

The airdrop plans align with Starknet’s past announcements. In 2022, the foundation had hinted at a community reward during the revelation of the Stark token. They announced the issuance of 10 billion Stark (STRK) tokens, with 50% retained by the organization and the rest distributed among core developers, ecosystem contributors, and the community.

Not a drill, $STRK right around the corner



The page was taken down but it was on the official domain name pic.twitter.com/fhjfFOjKJD — Auri (@Auri_0x) November 30, 2023

Starknet operates as a decentralized Layer 2 network over Ethereum, utilizing zero-knowledge roll-up solutions.

This technology condenses multiple transactions off-chain before collectively publishing them on the Ethereum network.

StarkWare initially designed Starknet, and now the Foundation is spearheading its development, marking significant progress in Ethereum’s Layer 2 capabilities.

