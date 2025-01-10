Stacks Completes Major Network Overhaul Significantly Enhancing Bitcoin Layer2 Performance and Speed

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Stacks, a Bitcoin Layer 2 network, has significantly increased bandwidth by 500%, enhancing its capacity and facilitating transactions for decentralized applications on Bitcoin.

Recently, Stacks, a well-known Bitcoin Layer 2 network, finished a major update that greatly increased bandwidth. The extension, which increases the network’s capacity by 500%, is a crucial milestone in its ongoing development. It is anticipated that this update will allow users to trade more quickly and effectively, which will support Bitcoin’s increasing use as a global layer of decentralized apps.

The Stacks team has made major progress in improving the network’s performance. With this bandwidth boost, the platform can manage more transactions and facilitate more intricate processes, which is essential for growing applications developed on top of Bitcoin.

The objective is to make Bitcoin Layer2 technology more accessible and useful for daily usage by enhancing the entire user experience by providing quicker transaction times and lower costs. Additionally, core developers have committed to ongoing progress by outlining plans for additional improvements in 2025.

The successful October 29 rollout of the Nakamoto update has been an important event in Stacks’ development. Fast Blocks and the “Bitcoin Finality” mechanism are two innovations that were added in this update with the goal of increasing transaction efficiency. The time it takes to confirm transactions may be greatly decreased thanks to Fast Blocks, which allow the network to execute transactions more quickly. In the case of Bitcoin Layer2 systems, where transaction speed and scalability have traditionally been constraints, this is particularly crucial.

Another important component of the Nakamoto update is the Bitcoin Finality mechanism, which ensures that transactions on the Stacks network are more securely verified. By more closely aligning with Bitcoin’s consensus rules, it offers greater assurance that a transaction is complete and irreversible once verified on Stacks. This feature makes the network more trustworthy, making it a better choice for people seeking quick and safe transactions and decentralized apps.

The way Stacks function has changed significantly since the Nakamoto update. Block production for Stacks now occurs separately from Bitcoin’s block production. This change increases the platform’s overall speed by enabling transactions on the Stacks network to be verified in seconds.

Consequently, the Stacks network has enabled almost instantaneous confirmation times, overcoming one of the biggest obstacles Bitcoin Layer2 solutions had to overcome: transaction speed.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este