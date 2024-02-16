Opinion Business
February 16, 2024

Stablecoins May Not Be Popular in New Zealand, But They are Still Blockchain’s #1 Use Case, believes Concordium’s Lars Seier Christensen

by
Published: February 16, 2024 at 11:28 am Updated: February 16, 2024 at 11:28 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 16, 2024 at 11:28 am

In Brief

Founder and Chairman of Concordium shared with Metaverse Post that stablecoins remain the most important use case for blockchain.

Stablecoins May Not Be Popular in New Zealand, But They Are Still Blockchain’s #1 Use Case Believes Concordium’s Lars Seier Christensen

In a recent statement, New Zealand’s Central Bank governor Adrian Orr declared that “stablecoins are not stable,” questioning stablecoins’ very purpose, which came as a surprising contrast to the number of global governments looking to implement them. 

The Terra-Luna scandal makes a notable case study in favor of the banking authority’s argument, but as the industry evolves and the marketplace matures, such statements might distract from both the potential and the real-world applications stablecoins are already taking on.

There are examples of stablecoins taking on more volatility than their name would suggest, but as with any new technology—including cryptocurrencies—there are growing pains, but not insurmountable ones. 

In a conversation with the Metaverse Post — Lars Seier Christensen, founder and chairman of Concordium, shared his opinion about stablecoins, highlighting that they are the most essential use case for blockchain as a whole, primarily due to their potential in facilitating international transfers and settlements. The Layer 1 blockchain platform recently integrated the EUROe stablecoin.

Regarding New Zealand’s Central Bank’s Governor’s fierce statement, Lars Seier Christensen said that the Governor seems to think of algorithmic stablecoins, rather than asset backed stablecoins.

“There have been several disasters with algorithmic stablecoins, and personally, I would not rely on such projects,” Christensen told MPost. “A stablecoin should be backed by liquid assets and overcollaterized.”

Despite that, potential use cases for individual and enterprise integration of these digital assets are vast. Thus, stablecoins have prompted EU and EBA regulatory bodies to establish guidelines that ensure adequate fiat currency reserves are kept and safeguards are cemented to mitigate value loss. 

Stablecoins are one of the few segments of Web3 that have seen continued interest from TradFi players over the past several years. “To see how far they have come, we can simply look at Mastercard, Visa, and Paypal and how they have integrated the technology into their services, a clear sign of long-term designs on their implementation and mainstream adoption,” said Christensen. 

Apart from the promise of enhancing payment systems’ efficiency and financial inclusion, other main factors contribute to the increasing attention around these digital assets–traditional finance benefits and the establishment of guardrails in many jurisdictions. The latter promotes investor and institutional confidence. 

“TradFi players are seeing stablecoins as an opportunity to supplement their services, optimizing cross-border transactions and currency exchange, as well as doing so within governmental frameworks that benefit them,” Christensen added.

Regulatory Compliance Ensures Risk Mitigation 

According to Concordium’s Christensen, the suggestion for regulated banks to issue stablecoins backed by central bank deposits is an effective approach to mitigate financial risks while leveraging the benefits of digital currencies, making stablecoins a viable alternative to CBDCs.

“If we consider the solutions these represent for cross-border transactions and the reassurance of legal frameworks, it is inevitable that stablecoins will grow in mainstream use in the years to come.”

Diving into existing concerns regarding the stability and volatility of stablecoins, Christensen contends that they should instead be seen as opportunities for innovation. Thus, to mitigate the risks associated with stablecoins, using a regulatory framework that ensures compliance with AML and KYC standards and providing transparent reserve management is crucial. 

“By aligning with regulatory expectations, stablecoin issuers can foster a sense of security among users and mitigate potential risks, boosting investor confidence,” he said.

EUROe, recently launched on Concordium, represents an excellent example — as a licensed operator issued it, overcollateralized with the full backing of fiat currency kept at trustworthy custodians.

The adoption of stablecoins is growing, influenced by advancing regulatory frameworks globally. Valued at over $120 billion in Q4 of last year, stablecoins have become the most widely adopted tokenized RWA class and this trend is expected to persist, fueled by rising institutional interest and user demand for a more stable digital currency.

“In countries struggling with unstable currencies or strict capital controls, it’s evident that stablecoins emerge as a compelling alternative for value preservation and transaction facilitation. In such regions, stablecoins are not merely another financial instrument but a necessary tool for financial stability and access,” Concordium’s Christensen told MPost. “The adoption of stablecoins in these contexts is more than just a possibility; it’s a pathway to financial inclusivity and stability. For these reasons, stablecoins will be embraced further in the years to come.”

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

DePINs Can Bridge Gap Between Blockchain and Physical World Needs, claims Subsquid CEO Dmitry Zhelezov

by Kumar Gandharv
February 15, 2024

Sommelier Expands Multichain Presence with Axelar Network, Debuts Adaptive DeFi Vaults on Arbitrum

by Victor Dey
February 14, 2024

Ultiverse Raises $4M Funding for Web3 Game Production and Publishing Expansion

by Kumar Gandharv
February 14, 2024

SushiSwap Launches Susa DEX on Layer N, Limited Beta Registration Now Open

by Alisa Davidson
February 14, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Coinbase Shares Soar 13% in Pre-Market Trading on Strong Q4 Earning Results

by Kumar Gandharv
February 16, 2024

Ethena Labs Raises $14M Funding from PayPal Ventures, Publicly Launches USDe Stablecoin 

by Alisa Davidson
February 16, 2024

Keynes Pay Raises $5.5M Funding to Enhance Crypto Payment Infrastructure

by Kumar Gandharv
February 16, 2024

Jupiter Asset Management Cancels $2.58M Investment in 21Shares XRP ETP Due to Compliance Issues

by Alisa Davidson
February 16, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Ethena Labs Raises $14M Funding from PayPal Ventures, Publicly Launches USDe Stablecoin 
Business News Report
Ethena Labs Raises $14M Funding from PayPal Ventures, Publicly Launches USDe Stablecoin 
by Alisa Davidson
February 16, 2024
Keynes Pay Raises $5.5M Funding to Enhance Crypto Payment Infrastructure
Business News Report
Keynes Pay Raises $5.5M Funding to Enhance Crypto Payment Infrastructure
by Kumar Gandharv
February 16, 2024
Jupiter Asset Management Cancels $2.58M Investment in 21Shares XRP ETP Due to Compliance Issues
Business News Report
Jupiter Asset Management Cancels $2.58M Investment in 21Shares XRP ETP Due to Compliance Issues
by Alisa Davidson
February 16, 2024
Mocaverse Expands Moca ID Ecosystem with OKX Wallet, DeFi Wallet and Halo Wallet Collaboration
Business News Report
Mocaverse Expands Moca ID Ecosystem with OKX Wallet, DeFi Wallet and Halo Wallet Collaboration
by Alisa Davidson
February 16, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.