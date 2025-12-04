en en
News Report Technology
December 04, 2025

SpookySwap Integrates Orbs’ dSLTP Protocol, Bringing Decentralized Risk Management Tools To Sonic

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 04, 2025 at 9:30 am Updated: December 04, 2025 at 9:12 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 04, 2025 at 9:30 am

In Brief

Orbs’ dSLTP protocol has been integrated into SpookySwap, enabling decentralized stop loss and take profit orders on the Sonic DEX for enhanced automated trading and risk management.

SpookySwap Integrates Orbs’ dSLTP Protocol, Bringing Decentralized Risk Management Tools To Sonic

Decentralized Layer 3 blockchain, Orbs, announced that SpookySwap, an automated market-making decentralized exchange (DEX), has integrated dSLTP, a new decentralized stop loss and take profit protocol powered by Orbs’ Layer 3 technology. This integration positions SpookySwap as one of the first DEXs to offer automated on-chain risk management tools for traders on Sonic.

dSLTP allows users to set automated stop loss and take profit conditions for any swap, enabling precise trade execution and risk management directly on the DEX. Built on Orbs’ decentralized Layer 3 infrastructure, the protocol is permissionless, trustless, and composable, allowing exchanges to implement advanced execution features without relying on centralized servers or off-chain operators.

“Bringing decentralized stop loss and take profit orders on-chain advances Orbs’ mission to deliver CeFi-level trading automation across DeFi ecosystems,” said Ran Hammer, Vice President of Business Development at Orbs, in a written statement. “SpookySwap’s integration demonstrates how Layer 3 infrastructure can enhance the user experience and expand the possibilities for traders who rely on decentralized markets,” he added.

SpookySwap Integrates dSLTP For Enhanced Risk Management And Automated Trading On Sonic

As one of the most active exchanges on Sonic, SpookySwap offers a key platform for traders who need automated tools to manage market volatility. With the introduction of stop loss and take profit functionality, users now have the ability to safeguard positions, lock in profits, automate executions, and maintain risk management without constant market oversight.

dSLTP joins Orbs’ range of advanced trading protocols, including dLIMIT and dTWAP, which together support millions in automated monthly trading volume. These protocols lay the groundwork for decentralized execution that matches the complexity of centralized platforms.

This integration underscores the ongoing expansion of the Orbs Layer 3 ecosystem, as demand for automated trading tools continues to rise across decentralized finance (DeFi). By enabling stop order automation on Sonic, Orbs and SpookySwap aim to foster a more secure and efficient trading environment for users.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

