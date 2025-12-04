SpookySwap Integrates Orbs’ dSLTP Protocol, Bringing Decentralized Risk Management Tools To Sonic

In Brief Orbs’ dSLTP protocol has been integrated into SpookySwap, enabling decentralized stop loss and take profit orders on the Sonic DEX for enhanced automated trading and risk management.

Decentralized Layer 3 blockchain, Orbs, announced that SpookySwap, an automated market-making decentralized exchange (DEX), has integrated dSLTP, a new decentralized stop loss and take profit protocol powered by Orbs’ Layer 3 technology. This integration positions SpookySwap as one of the first DEXs to offer automated on-chain risk management tools for traders on Sonic.

dSLTP allows users to set automated stop loss and take profit conditions for any swap, enabling precise trade execution and risk management directly on the DEX. Built on Orbs’ decentralized Layer 3 infrastructure, the protocol is permissionless, trustless, and composable, allowing exchanges to implement advanced execution features without relying on centralized servers or off-chain operators.

“Bringing decentralized stop loss and take profit orders on-chain advances Orbs’ mission to deliver CeFi-level trading automation across DeFi ecosystems,” said Ran Hammer, Vice President of Business Development at Orbs, in a written statement. “SpookySwap’s integration demonstrates how Layer 3 infrastructure can enhance the user experience and expand the possibilities for traders who rely on decentralized markets,” he added.

SpookySwap Integrates dSLTP For Enhanced Risk Management And Automated Trading On Sonic

As one of the most active exchanges on Sonic, SpookySwap offers a key platform for traders who need automated tools to manage market volatility. With the introduction of stop loss and take profit functionality, users now have the ability to safeguard positions, lock in profits, automate executions, and maintain risk management without constant market oversight.

dSLTP joins Orbs’ range of advanced trading protocols, including dLIMIT and dTWAP, which together support millions in automated monthly trading volume. These protocols lay the groundwork for decentralized execution that matches the complexity of centralized platforms.

This integration underscores the ongoing expansion of the Orbs Layer 3 ecosystem, as demand for automated trading tools continues to rise across decentralized finance (DeFi). By enabling stop order automation on Sonic, Orbs and SpookySwap aim to foster a more secure and efficient trading environment for users.

