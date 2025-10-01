Omni Integrates Orbs’ dTWAP And dLIMIT Protocols On Base To Power Advanced On-Chain Order Types

In Brief Omni Exchange has integrated Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base, enabling advanced on-chain order types and centralized-finance-level execution within a fully decentralized environment.

Cross-chain decentralized exchange Omni Exchange has integrated Orbs’ decentralized dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on the Base network, providing traders with access to advanced on-chain order types that reflect traditional financial strategies. This integration enhances Omni Exchange’s trading capabilities while expanding Orbs’ presence within the Base ecosystem.

Orbs is a decentralized Layer 3 blockchain built to support sophisticated on-chain trading. Operating on a Proof-of-Stake consensus, Orbs functions as an additional execution layer, enabling complex logic and scripts that go beyond standard smart contract capabilities. Protocols powered by Orbs, including dLIMIT, dTWAP, Liquidity Hub, and Perpetual Hub, aim to deliver centralized-finance-level execution within decentralized environments.

With this integration, Omni Exchange users can place dLIMIT orders to secure target prices without continuous monitoring or execute dTWAP orders to divide large trades into smaller increments, minimizing slippage and market impact. By utilizing Orbs’ Layer-3 technology, these functionalities offer a more efficient and structured trading experience comparable to centralized finance while remaining fully on-chain.

New Integration To Enhance On-Chain Trading Precision And Flexibility

“Integrating Orbs’ dLIMIT and dTWAP protocols allows Omni Exchange to offer traders precision and flexibility previously only available on centralized platforms,” said Madrid, Founder and Team Lead at Omni Exchange, in a written statement. “This upgrade empowers our users to trade more strategically while maintaining full decentralization, and it solidifies our commitment to bringing next-generation execution tools to the Base ecosystem,” he added.

Both order types are accessible through a user-friendly interface that allows traders to set parameters such as limit price, number of intervals, and timing for trades. Users can monitor their orders in real time via an integrated order history feature. This combination of ease of use and advanced execution aims to support more effective trading strategies in volatile cryptocurrency markets.

“We’re excited to see Omni Exchange adopt dLIMIT and dTWAP on Base, further reinforcing Orbs as the industry standard for advanced on-chain orders,” said Ran Hammer, Chief Business Officer at Orbs, in a written statement. “By powering these protocols, Orbs brings institutional-grade execution logic to decentralized venues, helping bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional markets,” he added.

This integration is part of a broader suite of Orbs-powered Layer 3 protocols, which also includes Liquidity Hub, offering aggregated liquidity, and Perpetual Hub, supporting decentralized perpetual futures. Collectively, these protocols position Orbs as a key provider of the infrastructure that enables DeFi platforms to offer scalable, sophisticated, and seamless trading experiences.

