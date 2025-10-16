Kodiak Finance Partners With Orbs To Introduce Advanced Trading Capabilities

In Brief Kodiak Finance has partnered with Orbs to add limit and time-weighted average price orders, enabling more strategic, low-slippage trading on Berachain.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) Kodiak Finance announced a collaboration with the decentralized infrastructure protocol Orbs to integrate advanced trading functionality into its platform.

Operating on the Berachain network, Kodiak now allows traders to execute transactions with greater control by setting predefined price levels for buying or selling digital assets. These “limit” orders are made possible through Orbs’ dLIMIT protocol, which supplies Kodiak’s smart contracts with the logic required for automated execution once specified price conditions are met.

This update represents a notable enhancement to Kodiak’s trading system, expanding users’ ability to implement strategic and planned trades that were not previously feasible, as earlier transactions could only be executed at the current market price upon submission.

Kodiak Finance Introduces TWAP Orders To Enable Advanced, Low-Slippage Trading On Berachain

A further update introduces time-weighted average price (TWAP) orders, which are designed to divide large transactions into smaller trades to reduce their impact on the market price. For example, a single order to purchase 10 BTC can be split into 20 smaller orders, allowing the asset to better absorb the trades and minimizing slippage. This functionality is powered by Orbs’ dLIMIT protocol and can also be used by long-term investors to systematically accumulate positions over time as part of a dollar-cost-averaging strategy.

TWAP orders can additionally help traders maintain discretion when executing large-volume transactions. Executing a single, sizable order may draw attention to a wallet, increasing the risk of targeted attacks such as phishing or social engineering. By spreading trades over time, TWAP orders reduce visibility and associated risks.

Kodiak Finance does not appear to utilize Orbs’ Liquidity Hub, which consolidates liquidity from multiple sources, likely because Kodiak already functions as Berachain’s primary liquidity hub. The platform relies on the network’s proof-of-liquidity consensus mechanism, where users contribute liquidity to validate transactions instead of staking or mining. Kodiak is the most active decentralized exchange on Berachain, having processed over $4 billion in transaction volume, with $250 million in total value locked and more than 100,000 users.

These enhancements provide traders with the ability to execute more advanced, centralized-exchange-style strategies on a platform that already offers deep liquidity, further reducing slippage and improving trade efficiency.

