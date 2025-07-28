SpookySwap And THENA Launch Perpetual Trading Via Orbs’ Perpetual Hub Ultra

Decentralized Layer 3 blockchain, Orbs announced that the decentralized exchanges (DEXs) SpookySwap and THENA have become the first platforms to implement its Perpetual Hub Ultra protocol, marking the introduction of on-chain perpetual trading to both platforms.

Operating on the Sonic and BNB Chains respectively, the exchanges have adopted Orbs’ infrastructure to offer leveraged perpetual trading of up to 60x across more than 300 trading pairs. The initial version of Orbs’ Perpetual Hub has already recorded over $2.2 billion in trading volume, and the newly introduced Ultra upgrade is positioned to further expand these capabilities.

Perpetual Hub Ultra is engineered to allow decentralized exchanges on any EVM-compatible chain to integrate perpetual trading features alongside their existing spot markets. With its plug-and-play architecture, the protocol offers access to deep liquidity and leverage tools within a trading interface that aligns with established user expectations.

SpookySwap and THENA have previously implemented other Orbs protocols, including dLIMIT and dTWAP, to enhance their spot market services. The integration of Perpetual Hub Ultra marks a continued evolution of their platforms, extending on-chain trading functionality through Orbs’ Layer 3 infrastructure.

Perpetual Hub Ultra Brings Intent-Based Derivatives Trading To Sonic And BNB Chain Ecosystems

Sonic users now have access to intent-based perpetual trading on SpookySwap through the integration of Orbs’ composable technology stack, which coordinates the trading process end to end. Order execution is handled by a Hedger component that sources liquidity from external platforms, including centralized exchanges such as Binance. Position management is overseen by a Liquidator module that monitors collateral levels and margin requirements. Accurate unrealized profit and loss (PnL) data is provided by the protocol’s Price Oracle, ensuring efficient and transparent position tracking within the Perpetual Hub Ultra framework.

On the BNB Chain, perpetual trading functionality is also available via THENA, which has fully integrated Perpetual Hub Ultra into its operations. All 300+ trading pairs supported by Orbs are accessible through this integration, including leveraged exposure to assets like PUMP that are not natively listed on BNB. The system combines the decentralized smart contract infrastructure of Symm.io with Orbs’ backend to deliver a high-liquidity trading experience tailored to on-chain users.

“We’re delighted to see SpookySwap and THENA move quickly to integrate Perpetual Hub Ultra with full support from Orbs. These integrations bring a powerful onchain primitive to the Sonic and BNB Chain ecosystems that allows DEX users to access perpetual markets with deep liquidity and support for hundreds of assets,” said Orbs CBO Ran Hammer in a written statement. “As Perpetual Hub Ultra is rolled out across more EVM chains, it will provide access to perpetual trading that is decentralized, secure, and fully customizable to suit the needs of leading DEXs,” he added.

The architecture of Perpetual Hub Ultra is designed to potentially increase trading volume for integrated platforms, offering decentralized exchanges the ability to attract new users and grow revenue streams without the requirement to build liquidity directly on their platforms, leveraging the intent-based design of the protocol.

