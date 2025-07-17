Orbs Brings Perps Trading To Omnichain DEXs With New Perpetual Hub Ultra

In Brief Orbs has launched Perpetual Hub Ultra, a whitelabel solution that enables decentralized exchanges to offer scalable, high-performance perpetuals trading with minimal infrastructure requirements.

Layer 3 infrastructure provider Orbs announced that it has introduced Perpetual Hub Ultra, a whitelabel solution intended for decentralized exchanges (DEXs). This offering allows any DEX to deploy a customizable interface to support perpetuals trading and expand access to new markets.

The launch of Perpetual Hub Ultra addresses the increasing interest in onchain perpetuals trading. It enables DEXs to enter the futures market with limited resource expenditure. By leveraging Orbs’ infrastructure and liquidity network, DEXs can implement perpetuals trading efficiently and securely.

Perpetual Hub Ultra is an advancement of Orbs’ previously launched Perpetual Hub, which has seen integration across the omnichain space. It supports over 300 trading pairs with leverage options up to 60x, includes automated liquidation mechanisms, and incorporates liquidity routing to enhance capital efficiency. The platform merges Symm.io’s smart contract framework with Orbs’ omnichain capabilities to facilitate seamless deployment of a whitelabel perpetuals platform.

The solution features a customizable interface modeled after centralized platforms, along with Orbs’ foundational components such as the Hedger, Liquidator, and Price Oracle. This suite equips DEXs with the tools required to establish a branded perpetuals trading environment. With its modular architecture, Perpetual Hub Ultra supports B2B2C scalability and can be integrated immediately with minimal technical development.

Orbs’ Perpetual Hub Ultra Aims To Decentralize Onchain Perps Market And Expand DEX Capabilities

Launching a proprietary perpetuals trading platform presents several challenges for projects, such as securing adequate liquidity and offering competitive margin terms. These difficulties have led to a concentration of market share among a limited number of dominant participants in the onchain perpetuals space. Orbs’ whitelabel solution may serve to mitigate this concentration by enabling DEXs and Layer 2 networks to create secure and liquid perpetuals markets, contributing to a more competitive environment.

Perpetual Hub Ultra enables DEXs to move beyond spot trading by incorporating more advanced financial instruments. This development has the potential to increase trading activity, attract a broader user base, and enhance revenue streams, all without necessitating the construction of a dedicated infrastructure layer. Integration efforts involving Perpetual Hub Ultra are already progressing across various blockchain networks, as existing spot exchanges begin to utilize the platform and influence the direction of onchain perpetuals trading.

Orbs functions as a decentralized Layer 3 blockchain infrastructure tailored for advanced onchain trading capabilities. Operating on a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, it serves as an additional execution layer that enables the implementation of complex processes and logic not typically supported by standard smart contracts. Protocols built on Orbs, including dLIMIT, dTWAP, Liquidity Hub, and Perpetual Hub, are designed to extend the functionality of decentralised finance (DeFi) systems by incorporating execution standards commonly associated with centralized finance.

Recently, Orbs disclosed the integration of its Perpetual Hub with PriveX, a decentralized exchange focused on perpetual futures trading within the COTI network ecosystem. This integration brings enhanced trading tools and broader liquidity access to a platform that prioritizes user privacy.

