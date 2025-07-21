BNB Chain Introduces BEP-593 Proposal To Boost BSC Node Efficiency

In Brief BNB Chain has proposed BEP-593 to enhance node efficiency and network security by introducing weekly incremental snapshots and on-chain validator NodeID registration.

Blockchain network developed by the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, BNB Chain announced that BSC is transitioning to a more efficient node infrastructure. As part of this initiative, the BEP-593 proposal has been introduced, which includes the implementation of weekly incremental snapshots to improve the synchronization process.

BEP-593 also enables the inclusion of validator NodeIDs in the system contract, allowing validators to identify one another within the peer-to-peer network and relay messages with greater efficiency.

The proposal outlines that, while the current BSC P2P network operates effectively with a three-second block interval, forthcoming upgrades under BEP-520 and BEP-524 are expected to enable a subsecond block interval. This shift introduces stricter requirements for minimizing message latency. The existing public P2P network functions as a large-scale, permissionless system that allows anyone to participate. Although permissionlessness is essential for maintaining decentralization, it presents challenges in terms of network latency and operational efficiency.

In order to meet the demands of a subsecond block interval, it becomes advantageous for validators to be able to recognize each other and maintain network proximity. Under the proposed network structure, core consensus communications—such as block and vote messages—could be transmitted with enhanced reliability and speed, resulting in improved overall network performance.

StakeHub Contract Upgrade Proposes On-Chain Validator NodeID Registration For Enhanced Network Security

For enhanced security, most validators operate within internal networks. A sentry node, functioning as a full node, serves as a protective intermediary between the validator and the public network. This node connects with public P2P nodes and relays peer-to-peer messages accordingly. As the validator’s representative in the public network, the sentry node requires its NodeID to be registered on-chain. The NodeID, which corresponds to a public key used for encrypted communications, allows connections to be established using a combination of IP address, port, and NodeID.

The proposed BEP introduces an upgrade to the StakeHub contract, requiring additional storage fields to maintain a record of validator NodeIDs. The update includes specific guidelines governing the use and management of these identifiers. Only validator-linked addresses—namely operatorAddress, agentAddress, or consensusAddress—are authorized to update NodeIDs. Additionally, only validators created within StakeHub are eligible to register multiple NodeIDs. Governance mechanisms will control the maximum number of NodeIDs a validator can register, with a default limit set at five.

In order to support this functionality, the StakeHub system contract will implement two new functions: one for adding and another for removing NodeIDs. These functions are defined as addNodeIDs(bytes32[] calldata newNodeIDs) and removeNodeIDs(bytes32[] calldata targetNodeIDs). As outlined, only the validator’s operator, agent, or consensus addresses may invoke these functions; any attempt by an unauthorized address will be rejected.

Why Add Validator NodeIDs And Utilize A System Contract?

Currently, validators commonly access the peer-to-peer network by connecting through public full nodes. When blocks are produced or votes are submitted, these full nodes may relay messages across several intermediaries before reaching other validators. By registering validator NodeIDs on-chain, it becomes possible to identify validators directly. This enables validators or their associated sentry nodes to prioritize direct connections with other validators, reducing reliance on a larger pool of full nodes.

This adjustment allows for a more optimized message transmission process among validators. It improves traffic management across the network and can help minimize latency in message delivery. Additionally, the proposed changes aim to support the development of a more efficient communication pathway within the validator network.

For the implementation of this capability, the system contract must be upgraded through a hard fork. This ensures uniformity in registration and query behavior across all network nodes. Furthermore, registering NodeIDs within the system contract strengthens the network’s decentralization. Any active validator can update its connection parameters at any time and promptly form efficient peer-to-peer links with other validators.

The changes outlined in this BEP require a network-wide hard fork in order to modify the system contract and maintain consistent logic across participating nodes.

