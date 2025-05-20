Space And Time Integrates Blockchain Data Into Microsoft Fabric, Including Bitcoin, Sui, And Ethereum

Space and Time Labs revealed that its blockchain data will be incorporated into Microsoft Fabric. Through this integration, developers using Microsoft Azure OneLake will be able to access real-time, cryptographically verified blockchain data from networks such as Bitcoin, Sui, and Ethereum.

“We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with Microsoft to provide verifiable blockchain data to enterprises, institutions, and developers building on Fabric,” said Nate Holiday, CEO of Space and Time Labs, in a written statement. He added, “This integration enables a wealth of new data-driven use cases across financial services, Web3 apps, and AI to be built on Microsoft technology.”

SXT collects and indexes data from major blockchain networks and uses zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs to verify the accuracy of this information. The verified data is then made available for developers to use in application development and analytics. The recent integration aims to simplify access to blockchain data within the Microsoft Fabric ecosystem, offering enterprises a reliable and streamlined method to utilize onchain data insights in their software environments. Developers working within Microsoft Fabric can now query SXT’s indexed blockchain data directly through the platform.

Space And Time Advances Its Mission To Democratize Technology Across Industries, Including Web3

Space and Time Labs is the original developer of the SXT network. SXT functions as a blockchain designed specifically for ZK-verified data, providing a multichain platform suitable for use by smart contracts, enterprises, and AI applications. The network incorporates the SXT Chain alongside Space and Time’s Proof of SQL, a sub-second zero-knowledge coprocessor that allows for scalable processing of both onchain and offchain data. This architecture supports a broad range of blockchain use cases. In August 2024, Microsoft’s investment arm, M12, took part in a $20 million Series A funding round for Space and Time, following its leadership in a prior strategic round in 2022.

“By integrating with Microsoft Fabric, Space and Time not only expands our ability to serve developers and enterprises with reliable data but also aligns with our mission to democratize technology across diverse industries, including Web3,” said Sruly Taber, Principal Product Manager for Microsoft Fabric at Microsoft, in a written statement. “This integration underscores our commitment to providing tools that enhance productivity and drive innovation at a global scale,” he added.

