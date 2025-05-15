Space And Time Unveils Sub-Second ZK Prover For SQL Queries, Powered By NVIDIA Technology

In Brief Space and Time announced that its ZK prover for SQL queries is now capable of generating proofs in under one second for analytic queries involving datasets of up to one million rows.

Blockchain infrastructure focused on zero-knowledge (ZK)-verified data, Space and Time announced that its ZK prover for SQL queries, known as ‘Proof of SQL,’ is now capable of generating proofs in under one second for analytic queries involving datasets of up to one million rows. Utilizing NVIDIA’s accelerated computing technology, the solution is currently regarded as the most efficient in its category for verifying SQL queries within a ZK framework.

“Space and Time is at the forefront of building fast, practical ZK for real-world workloads and applications. Our collaboration with NVIDIA and use of their technology is critical in realizing this vision,” said Jay White, the inventor of the Proof of SQL protocol, in a written statement. “We’re thrilled by the progress of Proof of SQL and look forward to continuing to build with the NVIDIA team to usher in the next generation of AI and blockchain applications, powered by ZK,” he added.

Proof of SQL is a ZK circuit developed to validate the correctness and consistency of SQL database queries. It can be embedded within both centralized and decentralized SQL databases, including platforms such as Google BigQuery, and is currently utilized by various Web3 applications, artificial intelligence systems, financial organizations, and enterprises.

The protocol employs NVIDIA’s accelerated computing technology along with a proprietary GPU optimization framework, enabling it to handle extensive data operations more efficiently than alternative methods. According to recent performance evaluations shared on GitHub, Proof of SQL can process analytical queries across datasets containing over one million rows in under one second when run on NVIDIA GPUs.

The protocol is openly accessible on GitHub for developers and organizations aiming to implement verifiable data infrastructure within their systems.

Space and Time Launches Permissionless Mainnet

Space and Time is a blockchain protocol designed to deliver ZK-verified data, allowing smart contracts to access and perform computations on data from various blockchains and external sources without relying on trust.

Central to this framework is Proof of SQL, a ZK coprocessor capable of executing sub-second proofs, which supports the development of data-centric applications with cryptographically verifiable outputs. The platform recently launched its public, permissionless mainnet, opening access to a broader developer and enterprise community.

