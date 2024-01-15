Business News Report
January 15, 2024

South Korea’s Kakao Pay to Halt Cryptocurrency Asset Services from February 16th

by
Published: January 15, 2024 at 9:00 am Updated: January 15, 2024 at 9:00 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 15, 2024 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Kakao Pay announced it will discontinue encrypted asset services in South Korea starting from February 16, 2024.

South Korean Kakao Pay to Halt Cryptocurrency Services

South Korean technology conglomerate Kakao Company announced its decision to cease encrypted asset services provided by its mobile payment and digital wallet service, Kakao Pay — effective February 16, 2024.

Kakao Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service that facilitates a range of financial transactions, including mobile payments, online transactions and bill payments through its smartphone app. Utilizing near-field communications and QR codes, the service enables contactless payment options for users.

Since its inception in 2014 as the pioneer of mobile payment services in South Korea, Kakao Pay evolved into a leading provider in the industry. Offering a range of financial services, including online and offline payments, money transfers, membership services, bill payments, and authentication, Kakao Pay has consistently expanded its offerings. 

Beginning with investment services in November 2018, Kakao Pay broadened its portfolio to include credit rating, loans and insurance — providing users with convenient access to a diverse array of financial solutions. In 2021, Kakao Pay raised $1.3 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), with shares priced at the top of the marketed range. 

Since December 2022, Kakao Pay has been establishing partnerships with various South Korean companies to offer cryptocurrency asset services. In late 2023, Kakao Pay decided to terminate the previously announced second tranche stock purchase agreement the service entered with Siebert Financial earlier the year. 

Additionally, Kakao Company encountered regulatory challenges, with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol calling for a review of its taxi app practices, citing concerns about monopolistic behaviors. Prior to this announcement, the corporation’s shares had experienced a 27% decline over three months, reflecting heightened concerns about regulatory uncertainties impacting the company’s valuation. 

Fintech Companies Pivot to and from Cryptocurrencies

As regulatory landscapes shift and industry dynamics evolve, fintech companies are reevaluating their approach to cryptocurrency services.

Recently, British fintech company Revolut announced its decision to discontinue access to cryptocurrencies for customers from the United States. The company clarified that the move was prompted by considerations of the regulatory environment and uncertainties in the cryptocurrency market within the country.

On the other hand, Singaporean cryptocurrency payment solutions provider Alchemy Pay has broadened its payment options in Europe and the United Kingdom.

The expansion includes new tools for users who have completed the KYC process, enabling money transfers and cryptocurrency purchases. Alchemy Pay emphasizes its commitment to compliance with regulations and aims to secure additional licenses as part of its expansion strategy in each country.

The Kakao Company’s decision to discontinue Kakao Pay crypto-related offerings reflects a complex interplay of regulatory considerations, market dynamics, and strategic recalibrations within the South Korean fintech sector.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

Beoble Secures Strategic Investment from DWF Labs to Expand Web3 Communication

by Victor Dey
January 15, 2024

Casper Labs and IBM Consulting Join Forces to Develop Blockchain-Powered AI Governance Solution

by Victor Dey
January 12, 2024

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Debut with Strong $4 Billion Trading Day, BlackRock Takes the Lead

by Alisa Davidson
January 12, 2024

Magic Square’s Web3 Marketplace Attracts Cryptomeria Capital Investment Amidst Rising Industry Influence

by Cryptomeria Capital
January 11, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Tether’s USDT Linked to Southeast Asian Money Laundering and Scams, Claims United Nations’ Report

by Alisa Davidson
January 15, 2024

90% of Jobs at Risk Due to Generative AI Adoption: Cognizant and Oxford Economics Report

by Alisa Davidson
January 15, 2024

HTX Burned 2.96M Huobi Tokens in Q4 2023 to Bolster Platform’s Transparency

by Alisa Davidson
January 15, 2024

OpenSea Set to Enhance NFT Marketplace with ‘OpenSea 2.0’ Platform Upgrade

by Alisa Davidson
January 15, 2024

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Tether’s USDT Linked to Southeast Asian Money Laundering and Scams, Claims United Nations’ Report
Markets News Report
Tether’s USDT Linked to Southeast Asian Money Laundering and Scams, Claims United Nations’ Report
by Alisa Davidson
January 15, 2024
90% of Jobs at Risk Due to Generative AI Adoption: Cognizant and Oxford Economics Report
News Report Technology
90% of Jobs at Risk Due to Generative AI Adoption: Cognizant and Oxford Economics Report
by Alisa Davidson
January 15, 2024
HTX Burned 2.96M Huobi Tokens in Q4 2023 to Bolster Platform’s Transparency
Markets News Report
HTX Burned 2.96M Huobi Tokens in Q4 2023 to Bolster Platform’s Transparency
by Alisa Davidson
January 15, 2024
OpenSea Set to Enhance NFT Marketplace with ‘OpenSea 2.0’ Platform Upgrade
Business News Report
OpenSea Set to Enhance NFT Marketplace with ‘OpenSea 2.0’ Platform Upgrade
by Alisa Davidson
January 15, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.