Deus X Capital Launches with $1 Billion Asset Portfolio, Targets Crypto and Fintech

October 02, 2023

Published: October 02, 2023 at 6:52 am Updated: October 02, 2023 at 6:56 am
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Tim Grant, formerly of Galaxy Digital and SIX Digital Exchange, introduces Deus X Capital, an investment firm with a substantial $1 billion asset pool.

The firm’s primary focus lies in private equity, venture capital, and fund allocation within sectors like digital assets, blockchain, fintech, and institutional capital markets.

Tim Grant, a former Galaxy Digital executive, today unveiled his new investment firm, Deus X Capital. He will assume the role of CEO, and the firm is reported to possess a significant $1 billion in assets earmarked for investments in private equity, venture capital and fund allocation within the digital asset, blockchain, fintech and institutional capital markets sectors.

Grant’s previous roles included being the Head of EMEA at Galaxy Digital, CEO of SIX Digital Exchange. He also made significant contributions at UBS in traditional finance.

Additionally, Stuart Connolly will join the firm as the Chief Investment Officer, marking another strategic appointment in Deus X Capital’s leadership team. Connolly has been heading Red Acre Ventures since 2020. According to the announcement, all investments previously associated with Red Acre Ventures will now be consolidated under Deus X.

Grant emphasized the firm’s commitment to disrupt the existing financial system, describing it as “expensive, unwieldy, and working for the few, not the many.”

Deus X Capital’s aims to invest and nurture innovative digital asset, fintech and capital markets businesses, ushering in a new era of financial solutions.

“We are committed to investing in and building the most innovative digital asset, fintech and capital markets businesses, constructing a complementary portfolio of companies that can contribute to creating a new financial system that removes silos, lowers barriers to entry and can create better outcomes for everyone,”

Tim Grant said, in a statement.

The firm’s portfolio already boasts stakes in publicly listed companies such as Galaxy, a crypto financial services firm, and Hilbert Group, an asset manager. It has also made allocations to several hedge funds.

Deus X Capital invests globally and has offices in Malta, London, and the UAE.

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Agne is a journalist who covers the latest trends and developments in the metaverse, AI, and Web3 industries for the Metaverse Post. Her passion for storytelling has led her to conduct numerous interviews with experts in these fields, always seeking to uncover exciting and engaging stories. Agne holds a Bachelor’s degree in Literary Studies from the University of Amsterdam and has an extensive background in writing about a wide range of topics including cybersecurity, travel, art, and culture. She has also volunteered as an editor for the animal rights organization, “Open Cages,” where she helped raise awareness about animal welfare issues. Currently, Agne splits her time between Barcelona, Spain, and Vilnius, Lithuania, where she continues to pursue her passion for journalism. Contact her on [email protected].

Agne Cimermanaite

