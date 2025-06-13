Sonic Expands InfoFi Infrastructure With Bubblemaps V2

In Brief Sonic has integrated Bubblemaps V2 to enhance onchain transparency and wallet analysis, reflecting a broader industry shift toward data-driven blockchain infrastructure and user demand for deeper market insights.

EVM-based blockchain Sonic announced the integration of Bubblemaps V2, a tool designed to enhance visibility into wallet activity and token movements. This initiative reflects a broader trend toward increased demand for onchain analytics and data transparency.

The integration follows a period of rising onchain trading volumes, as participants engage with fast-paced token launches and active decentralized exchange (DEX) markets. Through the expansion of its InfoFi infrastructure, Sonic aims to equip its user base with improved resources for interpreting market dynamics and evaluating transaction patterns more effectively.

“We’re seeing a shift in how users interact with blockchains — not just to transact, but to understand,” said Michael Kong, CEO of Sonic Labs, in a written statement. “Access to visual analytics makes it easier for users to follow value flows and trading patterns across Sonic, particularly as onchain activity becomes more fast-paced and public,” he added.

Bubblemaps V2 Enhances Token Transparency With Time Travel And Magic Nodes

Bubblemaps V2 introduces functionality that allows users to observe changes in token distribution over time and analyze wallet interactions, enhancing transparency around ecosystem dynamics. With tools such as Time Travel and Magic Nodes, the platform supports more detailed exploration of token trajectories and wallet behavior.

Beyond the integration of these technical features, the development signals a broader industry trend in which platforms like Sonic are aligning with growing expectations for increased transparency and operational accountability within blockchain infrastructure.

“InfoFi isn’t just tooling, it’s becoming infrastructure,” said Nicolas Vaiman, CEO of Bubblemaps, in a written statement. “Sonic is aligning with this new paradigm, putting intelligence where it matters the most: onchain,” he added.

As regulatory frameworks evolve and a greater share of economic activity transitions to blockchain environments, infrastructure that enhances transparency, traceability, and data-driven decision-making is becoming increasingly vital. In response, Sonic is adapting its architecture to align with a landscape where visibility and operational insight are expected standards rather than optional features.

Sonic positions itself as a high-performance EVM-compatible blockchain, engineered to support advanced decentralized finance (DeFi) use cases through a combination of transaction speed, incentive structures, and scalable infrastructure.

