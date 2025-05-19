en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
May 19, 2025

Sonic SVM Introduces SONIC Burn Program To Enhance Token Value Accrual Mechanism

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 19, 2025 at 10:00 am Updated: May 19, 2025 at 9:11 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 19, 2025 at 10:00 am

In Brief

Sonic SVM introduced a revised SONIC tokenomics model, replacing the prior token-burning approach with a new buy-and-lock system aimed at promoting sustainable value accumulation.

Sonic SVM Introduces SONIC Burn Program, Enhancing SONIC Token Value Accrual Mechanism

Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) chain extension Sonic SVM introduced a revised tokenomics model for its SONIC token, replacing the prior token-burning approach with a new buy-and-lock system aimed at promoting sustainable value accumulation. Instead of permanently destroying 50% of transaction fees, the updated model reallocates these funds to repurchase SONIC tokens directly from the open market. 

The acquired tokens are then secured in a dedicated vault, where they are gradually released over a 24-month linear vesting period. This mechanism is designed to apply consistent buying pressure, limit the token’s immediate availability, and align long-term incentives within the Solana ecosystem, offering a more strategic approach to value creation than the earlier deflationary model.

“This redesigned mechanism represents a fundamental shift in how we think about long-term token value,” said Chris Zhu, CEO at Sonic SVM, in a written statement. “Rather than simply burning tokens, we’re implementing a strategic approach that creates strategic demand while building protocol-owned liquidity. This supports our growing ecosystem of games and applications while rewarding our community of token holders,” he added.

The updated mechanism also introduces a new approach to SONIC fees, which account for 12.5% of total transaction fees. SOL collected as SONIC fees will be staked on the Solana mainnet. Staking rewards will be paired with monthly vested SONIC tokens, and these pairs will be used to form liquidity pools on the Sonic SVM Mainnet. Liquidity providers on the Sonic SVM Mainnet will receive additional incentives. This structure is intended to build deeper SONIC liquidity over time while aligning the token’s development with the overall health of the Solana network, creating potential benefits for both SONIC and SOL holders.

Community And Ecosystem Benefits

The redesigned mechanism offers several advantages to the Sonic SVM ecosystem. Continuous market purchases and locked tokens support long-term token value by decreasing the circulating supply. Protocol-owned liquidity helps make SONIC more accessible and tradable. Staking SOL further demonstrates Sonic SVM’s alignment with the Solana ecosystem, and increased incentives for liquidity providers aim to drive greater user participation.

“As we continue scaling our infrastructure to support millions of users across our gaming and social platforms, this value accrual mechanism ensures our token economy grows in tandem with network usage,” said Alan Zhu, co-founder and CPO of Sonic, in a written statement. “The more the network is used, the stronger the buy pressure and deeper the liquidity becomes,” he added.

The updated system is scheduled to launch in the near future, with comprehensive documentation to be published soon. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Vanar Chain’s Neutron Smashes Storage Limits, Ending Web3’s Ownership Illusion

by Alisa Davidson
May 19, 2025

Inside Coinbase’s Play To Dominate The Future Of Finance

by Alisa Davidson
May 19, 2025

Gate CGEO Laura Inamedinova And KOLs Attend Inter Milan Match, Witnessing The Brand’s Pinnacle Moment

by Alisa Davidson
May 19, 2025

NVIDIA Accelerates Humanoid Robotics With Cloud-To-Robot Computing Platforms For Physical AI

by Alisa Davidson
May 19, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Vanar Chain’s Neutron Smashes Storage Limits, Ending Web3’s Ownership Illusion

by Alisa Davidson
May 19, 2025

Inside Coinbase’s Play To Dominate The Future Of Finance

by Alisa Davidson
May 19, 2025

Gate CGEO Laura Inamedinova And KOLs Attend Inter Milan Match, Witnessing The Brand’s Pinnacle Moment

by Alisa Davidson
May 19, 2025

NVIDIA Accelerates Humanoid Robotics With Cloud-To-Robot Computing Platforms For Physical AI

by Alisa Davidson
May 19, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Vanar Chain’s Neutron Smashes Storage Limits, Ending Web3’s Ownership Illusion
News Report Technology
Vanar Chain’s Neutron Smashes Storage Limits, Ending Web3’s Ownership Illusion
by Alisa Davidson
May 19, 2025
Inside Coinbase’s Play To Dominate The Future Of Finance
News Report Technology
Inside Coinbase’s Play To Dominate The Future Of Finance
by Alisa Davidson
May 19, 2025
Gate CGEO Laura Inamedinova And KOLs Attend Inter Milan Match, Witnessing The Brand’s Pinnacle Moment
Lifestyle News Report Technology
Gate CGEO Laura Inamedinova And KOLs Attend Inter Milan Match, Witnessing The Brand’s Pinnacle Moment
by Alisa Davidson
May 19, 2025
NVIDIA Accelerates Humanoid Robotics With Cloud-To-Robot Computing Platforms For Physical AI
News Report Technology
NVIDIA Accelerates Humanoid Robotics With Cloud-To-Robot Computing Platforms For Physical AI
by Alisa Davidson
May 19, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.