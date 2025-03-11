Bubblemaps Airdrops BMT To V2 Users, Eligibility Checker Now Open

In Brief Bubblemaps plans to distribute BMT tokens to V2 users, with the eligibility checker for the airdrop now available.

Blockchain data visualization platform, Bubblemaps announced plans to distribute BMT tokens to users of Bubblemaps V2, with the eligibility checker for the airdrop now available. According to the announcement, winners were chosen through a lottery system from among the top-ranking users, with a sybil detection algorithm applied to prevent spam and bot activity.

Following the private beta launch of V2, Bubblemaps introduced a leaderboard to track user activity. Users who rank higher on the leaderboard have a greater chance of qualifying for the exclusive V2 user airdrop. To accumulate points, users must actively engage with V2 and its features, as well as invite others to join the platform, ensuring those invited become active users themselves.

The distribution of the airdrop was organized as follows: the top 10 users received the highest allocation, the top 100 received a medium allocation, and 900 winners from the top 5000 were selected through the lottery system, with the sybil detection algorithm and real usage activity taken into account, as many instances of spam and bot behavior were detected.

Eligible users can now link their Solana address to the Claiming Portal and claim their tokens at the Token Generation Event (TGE).

What Are Bubblemaps And The BMT Token?

Bubblemaps transforms blockchain data into a visual format, making it easier for users to analyze tokenomics. Its tools help identify tokens with misleading supply data and historical distributions in real time. Currently, Bubblemaps has 500,000 monthly active users and collaborates with blockchain platforms such as Solana, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Polygon.

Intel Desk, a Bubblemaps’ community-driven investigative platform, is designed to be fully operational from the outset. The platform empowers users to submit cases they want investigated, vote on cases that hold the most importance, and allocate on-chain sleuthing resources to assist with investigations.

In order to support this, a considerable portion of the total supply has been set aside for an airdrop, which will be distributed in two primary categories: V2 users and Moonlight BNB Chain-based token holders.

BMT, will serve as the platform’s utility and governance token and grant holders access to advanced features such as cross-chain analytics, AI-driven cluster interpretation, profit-loss tracking, and the ability to participate in key decisions regarding the platform’s development. The total supply of BMT will be 1,000,000,000, and it will be launched on the Solana blockchain.

