Soneium Kicks Off 'Soneium For All' Incubator To Accelerate Consumer And Gaming Innovation

In Brief Sony Block Solutions Labs has launched the “Soneium For All” incubator, partnering with Astar Network and Startale Cloud Services to support and accelerate Web3 consumer and gaming projects on its growing Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs (SBSL), Soneium announced the launch of “Soneium For All,” a new incubator program in collaboration with Astar Network and Startale Cloud Services. This initiative is designed to support and accelerate the creation of consumer and gaming applications within the Soneium ecosystem.

Soneium has quickly grown into one of the most active and developer-friendly Layer 2 networks, boasting over 7 million users, more than $215 million in total value locked, and exceeding 1.5 million daily transactions. The platform currently supports intellectual properties such as Solo Leveling, Seven Deadly Sins, Ghost in the Shell, and aibo, among others.

“This initiative reflects our vision to empower creators globally through blockchain technology,” said Ryohei Suzuki, Director of Sony Block Solutions Labs, in a written statement. “By lowering the barriers to entry for developers and helping them reach users faster, Soneium For All brings us closer to a more open, creator-powered internet,” he added.

‘Soneium For All’ To Offer Grants, Strategic Support, And Market Access For Web3 Projects

“Soneium For All” offers an open invitation for innovative games and consumer applications to join an incubator aimed at accelerating promising Web3 projects. The program seeks to address common challenges related to user acquisition, technical scalability, and market visibility, with project launches anticipated as early as the third quarter of 2025.

Participants in the program will develop their projects on an established, high-traffic network supported by well-known intellectual properties and Sony’s global infrastructure, providing a strong foundation from the outset.

Selected projects will gain visibility through Soneium’s official communication channels, including blog posts, interactive sessions, livestreams, and marketing efforts. Additionally, participants may receive investment opportunities and strategic guidance through the Sony Innovation Fund, which offers mentoring, advisory support, and potential follow-on funding.

Supported by partnerships with Astar Network and Startale Cloud Services, the incubator provides grant funding and access to core technical resources. A grant pool of $60,000 is available for eligible projects that incorporate ASTR as a utility or payment option.

“As part of our efforts under Astar Evolution, and following the success of the Astar Contribution Score Campaign on Soneium, joining the ‘Soneium For All’ incubator is a natural next step,” said Maarten Henskens, Head of Astar Foundation, in a written statement. “With over 40 projects already integrating ASTR on Soneium, we’re committed to supporting developers building innovative gaming and consumer dApps that expand ASTR’s utility and solidify its role as a core asset in the Soneium ecosystem,” he added.

Applications opened on June 9th, with successful candidates expected to be announced in late July, followed by project deployments commencing soon thereafter.

