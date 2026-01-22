Solflare Adds In-Wallet Personalized Rewards And Opportunities Powered By theMiracle

In Brief theMiracle has launched a context-driven in-wallet discovery and rewards hub called “The Benefits” in Solflare, delivering personalized opportunities, airdrops, and incentives directly to users based on their on-chain activity and interests.

theMiracle, a relevance layer designed to operate inside digital wallets, announced the introduction of a new in-wallet discovery and rewards hub within Solflare, aimed at surfacing opportunities to users based on their activity patterns and stated interests.

The new feature, called “The Benefits,” is now accessible through Solflare’s Explore section and presents more than 40 customized rewards, airdrops, events, discounts, and pieces of exclusive content directly within the wallet interface.

The integration enables users to view and claim available opportunities without moving between applications, opening additional browser tabs, or missing time-sensitive offers.

Initial activations available through Solflare include campaigns from Doodles, allowing users to claim $DOOD tokens, receive exclusive NFTs, and gain access to a forthcoming online store voucher, as well as an offer from Sleap.io that provides a $25 hotel booking voucher payable with cryptocurrency.

Since its broader rollout, theMiracle has delivered more than 10,000 benefits across multiple wallets and partner projects, including integrations with MetaMask. Previous campaigns, such as those conducted with Pudgy Penguins, illustrate theMiracle’s ability to distribute value at scale, with Soulbound tokens issued to eligible users to support engagement and long-term retention.

theMiracle Brings Context-Driven Rewards Discovery To Solflare With Wallet-Native Relevance Engine

theMiracle positions itself as a relevance engine embedded within wallets, linking users to rewards and opportunities for which they are demonstrably eligible. By combining on-chain transaction data with off-chain signals such as user interests, habits, and historical actions, the system identifies what is most pertinent to each individual and presents it within the wallet at an appropriate moment.

This approach is intended to ensure that rewards, airdrops, events, and other benefits are visible and claimable rather than remaining undiscovered or overlooked.

“theMiracle installs relevance inside wallets,” said Danilo Cerullo, CEO and co-founder of theMiracle, in a written statement. “It ensures brand activations reach the right people, and users see what they care about. When something is live and applicable, it shows natively inside the wallet. This allows brands to connect in a meaningful way and with less noise, while wallets remain trusted environments rather than an advertising platform,” he added.

“This gives users a clearer view of the rewards and opportunities they already have access to. It’s simple, timely, and integrated into the place they make decisions: the wallet,” said Ivan Mikovic, product manager at Solflare, in a written statement. “Working with theMiracle allows us to deliver value directly to users in a way that feels natural and trustworthy, without relying on banners or external notifications,” he added.

The rollout highlights an evolving direction for Web3 wallets, which are increasingly transitioning from simple asset storage tools into broader infrastructure layers that connect wallets, brands, and users through context-driven value delivery.

Solflare is positioned among the early wallets within the Solana ecosystem to embed relevance as a default function, using signals about user interests, activity, and eligibility to surface opportunities that can be acted on directly.

The feature is now available to all Solflare users, marking an operational step toward wallets that integrate discovery, engagement, and utility into a single interface.

