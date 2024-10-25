Solayer Releases First Open-Source Solana LRT Codebase
To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.
In Brief
Solayer introduced an open-source Solana LRT codebase and Solana Program Template, providing free templates to support diverse program implementations.
Restaking network on Solana, Solayer announced the release of an open-source Solana liquid restaking token (LRT) codebase. As part of its Solayer 101 initiative, the platform also introduced the Solana Program Template (SPT), offering free, open-source program templates for Solana developers to facilitate various program implementations.
The SPT repository, a part of Solayer 101, aims to address frequent challenges within the Solana developer experience. It offers a suite of deployable Rust programs alongside TypeScript examples for end-to-end interaction.
The LRT template is the first program in the SPT initiative. Previously, fully deployable LRT templates were not available on Solana, which contributed to a fragmented and challenging experience for developers. An LRT is designed as an automated vault strategy to diversify stakes across different actively validated services (AVSs) launched on Solayer and other restaking protocols.
Solayer explained its decision to open-source this tool, noting that while Solana has a strong user base, the network requires additional developer support. Solana also benefits from novel systems and additional applications. Additionally, it represents the first example among SPTs to allow for other developer submissions. Furthermore, Solayer’s LRT is yet another yet-to-be-seen mechanism in flourishing Solana restaking.
This initiative aims to increase developer engagement and foster new systems built on Solana. Solayer also emphasized that the codebase is not yet audited and should be used as a reference only.
Solayer: Delivering Native Restaking On Solana
Solayer is a native restaking protocol on the Solana blockchain, developed to support decentralized applications (dApps) by enhancing network bandwidth and strengthening Layer 1 security. The protocol’s core objective is to equip Solana dApps with tools to better secure block space and ensure priority for transaction inclusion.
Recently, Solayer launched BGSOL, a restaking asset developed in collaboration with Bitget. This asset combines liquid staking rewards with automated delegation to actively validated services (AVS). By holding BGSOL, users can receive staking yield while their stake is automatically directed to Bitget’s AVS, ensuring priority transaction processing.
Disclaimer
In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.
About The Author
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.More articles
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.