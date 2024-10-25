en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
October 25, 2024

Solayer Releases First Open-Source Solana LRT Codebase

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 25, 2024 at 3:07 am Updated: October 25, 2024 at 4:05 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 25, 2024 at 3:07 am

In Brief

Solayer introduced an open-source Solana LRT codebase and Solana Program Template, providing free templates to support diverse program implementations.

Solayer Releases First Open-Source Solana LRT Codebase

Restaking network on Solana, Solayer announced the release of an open-source Solana liquid restaking token (LRT) codebase. As part of its Solayer 101 initiative, the platform also introduced the Solana Program Template (SPT), offering free, open-source program templates for Solana developers to facilitate various program implementations.

The SPT repository, a part of Solayer 101, aims to address frequent challenges within the Solana developer experience. It offers a suite of deployable Rust programs alongside TypeScript examples for end-to-end interaction. 

The LRT template is the first program in the SPT initiative. Previously, fully deployable LRT templates were not available on Solana, which contributed to a fragmented and challenging experience for developers. An LRT is designed as an automated vault strategy to diversify stakes across different actively validated services (AVSs) launched on Solayer and other restaking protocols.

Solayer explained its decision to open-source this tool, noting that while Solana has a strong user base, the network requires additional developer support. Solana also benefits from novel systems and additional applications. Additionally, it represents the first example among SPTs to allow for other developer submissions. Furthermore, Solayer’s LRT is yet another yet-to-be-seen mechanism in flourishing Solana restaking.

This initiative aims to increase developer engagement and foster new systems built on Solana. Solayer also emphasized that the codebase is not yet audited and should be used as a reference only.

Solayer: Delivering Native Restaking On Solana 

Solayer is a native restaking protocol on the Solana blockchain, developed to support decentralized applications (dApps) by enhancing network bandwidth and strengthening Layer 1 security. The protocol’s core objective is to equip Solana dApps with tools to better secure block space and ensure priority for transaction inclusion.

Recently, Solayer launched BGSOL, a restaking asset developed in collaboration with Bitget. This asset combines liquid staking rewards with automated delegation to actively validated services (AVS). By holding BGSOL, users can receive staking yield while their stake is automatically directed to Bitget’s AVS, ensuring priority transaction processing. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Crypto Traders Anticipate Bullish Breakout After U.S. Election Amid Sharp Drop in Short-Term Implied Volatility

by Victoria d'Este
October 25, 2024

Matrixport: BTC And Gold Investment Surges Amid Diversification From US Dollar And Rising Sovereign Debt

by Alisa Davidson
October 25, 2024

Gate.io Sets a New Benchmark in Blockchain Transparency and Investment Strategies with Groundbreaking Initiatives at Blockchain Life 2024

by Victoria d'Este
October 24, 2024

Pyth Network Rolls Out Redemption Rate Feeds, Unlocking New DeFi Markets 

by Alisa Davidson
October 24, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Matrixport: BTC And Gold Investment Surges Amid Diversification From US Dollar And Rising Sovereign Debt

by Alisa Davidson
October 25, 2024

Pyth Network Rolls Out Redemption Rate Feeds, Unlocking New DeFi Markets 

by Alisa Davidson
October 24, 2024

CryptoQuant: New Investor Influx May Unlock Bitcoin’s Next Major Breakthrough

by Alisa Davidson
October 24, 2024

HTX Kicks Off 20th ‘Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival’ With 5,000 USDT In Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
October 24, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Crypto Traders Anticipate Bullish Breakout After U.S. Election Amid Sharp Drop in Short-Term Implied Volatility
Opinion Business Markets Technology
Crypto Traders Anticipate Bullish Breakout After U.S. Election Amid Sharp Drop in Short-Term Implied Volatility
by Victoria d'Este
October 25, 2024
Matrixport: BTC And Gold Investment Surges Amid Diversification From US Dollar And Rising Sovereign Debt
Markets News Report Technology
Matrixport: BTC And Gold Investment Surges Amid Diversification From US Dollar And Rising Sovereign Debt
by Alisa Davidson
October 25, 2024
Gate.io Sets a New Benchmark in Blockchain Transparency and Investment Strategies with Groundbreaking Initiatives at Blockchain Life 2024
Opinion Business Lifestyle Markets Technology
Gate.io Sets a New Benchmark in Blockchain Transparency and Investment Strategies with Groundbreaking Initiatives at Blockchain Life 2024
by Victoria d'Este
October 24, 2024
Pyth Network Rolls Out Redemption Rate Feeds, Unlocking New DeFi Markets 
News Report Technology
Pyth Network Rolls Out Redemption Rate Feeds, Unlocking New DeFi Markets 
by Alisa Davidson
October 24, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.