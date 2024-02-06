Solana Mainnet-Beta Suffers Major Outage, Engineers Investigate Performance Fix

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Solana Mainnet-Beta is facing a major outage, as ongoing transactional activities on the Solana network have temporarily been ceased.

Solana mainnet-beta (SOL) is currently facing performance degradation. As reported by validators, the ongoing transactional activity on the active Solana network has temporarily ceased. Block progression stopped at 10:22 UTC, and no new blocks have been generated since then.

The Solana Blockchain Explorer is currently indicating a “major outage” on the mainnet. In the incident report, Solana indicated that engineers from various parts of the ecosystem are investigating an outage. Yet, the specific cause of the outage remains unknown at this time.

According to Solana verification node Laine, engineers at Solana are currently developing a new version that incorporates fixes. Once the new version is created and undergoes thorough testing, additional operational guidance will be provided to the network’s validators.

Engineers are building a release containing a remediation, once this has been built and tested further instructions will be released to validators — Laine ❤️ stakewiz.com (@laine_sa_) February 6, 2024

Users on social media were first to detect the problem as they observed that the Solana blockchain had not generated a block for over 25 minutes. This duration is notably extended, given that Solana typically maintains a block production time of 400 milliseconds.

Despite being technically in beta, Solana experienced a series of outages in 2022 attributed to node issues. This interruption marks the 11th occurrence in the past two years and comes nearly a year after the Solana network faced downtime, lasting almost two days in April 2023.

The Solana blockchain, launched in March 2020, aimed to provide scalable solutions for a decentralized ecosystem. It positioned itself as a competitor to Ethereum with quicker transaction processing times and lower transaction fees. The network gained significance during the previous bull cycle in 2021, attributable to heightened adoption rates and rising token prices. Despite its growth, the Solana blockchain has grappled with persistent network-related issues, necessitating developers to restart the network on multiple occasions in the past.

The value of Solana’s native token SOL also reacted to the incident with a decline of almost 4%, reaching $93.30 as of the time of writing.

As Solana grapples with the current network issues, the incident highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining the stability and performance of blockchain networks, prompting vigilance from both developers and users.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson