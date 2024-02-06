News Report Technology
February 06, 2024

Solana Mainnet-Beta Suffers Major Outage, Engineers Investigate Performance Fix

by
Published: February 06, 2024 at 6:53 am Updated: February 06, 2024 at 6:53 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 06, 2024 at 6:53 am

In Brief

Solana Mainnet-Beta is facing a major outage, as ongoing transactional activities on the Solana network have temporarily been ceased.

Solana Mainnet-Beta Faces Major Outage, Engineers Investigate Performance Degradation

Solana mainnet-beta (SOL) is currently facing performance degradation. As reported by validators, the ongoing transactional activity on the active Solana network has temporarily ceased. Block progression stopped at 10:22 UTC, and no new blocks have been generated since then.

The Solana Blockchain Explorer is currently indicating a “major outage” on the mainnet. In the incident report, Solana indicated that engineers from various parts of the ecosystem are investigating an outage. Yet, the specific cause of the outage remains unknown at this time.

According to Solana verification node Laine, engineers at Solana are currently developing a new version that incorporates fixes. Once the new version is created and undergoes thorough testing, additional operational guidance will be provided to the network’s validators.

Users on social media were first to detect the problem as they observed that the Solana blockchain had not generated a block for over 25 minutes. This duration is notably extended, given that Solana typically maintains a block production time of 400 milliseconds.

Solana Mainnet-Beta Faces Major Outage, Engineers Investigate Performance Degradation
Solana Mainnet-Beta Faces Major Outage, Engineers Investigate Performance Degradation

Despite being technically in beta, Solana experienced a series of outages in 2022 attributed to node issues. This interruption marks the 11th occurrence in the past two years and comes nearly a year after the Solana network faced downtime, lasting almost two days in April 2023.

The Solana blockchain, launched in March 2020, aimed to provide scalable solutions for a decentralized ecosystem. It positioned itself as a competitor to Ethereum with quicker transaction processing times and lower transaction fees. The network gained significance during the previous bull cycle in 2021, attributable to heightened adoption rates and rising token prices. Despite its growth, the Solana blockchain has grappled with persistent network-related issues, necessitating developers to restart the network on multiple occasions in the past.

The value of Solana’s native token SOL also reacted to the incident with a decline of almost 4%, reaching $93.30 as of the time of writing.

As Solana grapples with the current network issues, the incident highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining the stability and performance of blockchain networks, prompting vigilance from both developers and users.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Pundi X Launches Phase 1 $PURSE Token Distribution to Fuel Crypto Payment Growth

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

Digital Twins and VR Synergy is Transforming the Industrial Metaverse, says AVEVA’s Head of Research Simon Bennett

by Victor Dey
February 05, 2024

FTX Initiates Sale of $1.4 Billion Worth Shares in Anthropic Amidst Bankruptcy

by Alisa Davidson
February 05, 2024

Victoria VR to Launch its Web3 Metaverse App for Apple Vision Pro in Q2 2024

by Kumar Gandharv
February 02, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Cisco Adds Security and AI Capabilities to Strengthen Networking Portfolio

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

Google Faces US Antitrust Trial Over Digital Ads Amidst Bitcoin ETF Campaign Support

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2024

Pundi X Launches Phase 1 $PURSE Token Distribution to Fuel Crypto Payment Growth

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

Former Terraform Labs Developer Testifies, Do Kwon Deliberately Misrepresented TerraUSD to Investors

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Cisco Adds Security and AI Capabilities to Strengthen Networking Portfolio
News Report Technology
Cisco Adds Security and AI Capabilities to Strengthen Networking Portfolio
by Kumar Gandharv
February 6, 2024
Google Faces US Antitrust Trial Over Digital Ads Amidst Bitcoin ETF Campaign Support
Business News Report
Google Faces US Antitrust Trial Over Digital Ads Amidst Bitcoin ETF Campaign Support
by Alisa Davidson
February 6, 2024
Pundi X Launches Phase 1 $PURSE Token Distribution to Fuel Crypto Payment Growth
Markets News Report
Pundi X Launches Phase 1 $PURSE Token Distribution to Fuel Crypto Payment Growth
by Kumar Gandharv
February 6, 2024
Former Terraform Labs Developer Testifies, Do Kwon Deliberately Misrepresented TerraUSD to Investors
Business News Report
Former Terraform Labs Developer Testifies, Do Kwon Deliberately Misrepresented TerraUSD to Investors
by Alisa Davidson
February 6, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.