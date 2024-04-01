Solana AI Layer GmAI Unveils Tokenomics, Allocates 55% Of Total Supply To Community

GmAI, unveiled its tokenomics in preparation for the GM token release and forthcoming beta launch next week.

Solana-centric AI project launched by the founder of a decentralized over-the-counter (OTC) trading platform, Whales Market, gmAI (GM), unveiled its tokenomics in preparation for the token release and its forthcoming beta launch.

gmAI offers diverse functionalities, including on-chain transaction execution, insights provision, and management of complex operations such as yield farming. The project aims to enhance decentralized applications (dApps) by improving accessibility and user-friendliness, potentially revolutionizing this domain.

According to the announcement, the overall token supply of GM tokens amounts to 1 billion, with 55% of the tokens allocated to the community gradually unlocked over 8 years. Furthermore, 20% will be reserved for pre-sale purposes, to be unlocked during the Token Generation Event (TGE), while 10% will be allocated to the foundation, unlocked over 6 years. The remaining 15% of tokens will be utilized for liquidity and airdrop initiatives.

Additionally, alongside the tokenomics announcement, gmAI has launched the pre-sale allocation checker, providing users with the opportunity to utilize its extensive knowledge of the Solana protocol ecosystem, allowing gmAI to handle complex inquiries related to Solana’s ecosystem, execute trustless on-chain swaps upon user commands, and conduct a sequence of on-chain transactions according to predefined objectives.

gmAI offers multiple integration options, such as functioning as an add-on chatbot assistant across various protocols, serving as a responsive Telegram messaging application bot for immediate access to its extensive knowledge base, or being incorporated into a user-friendly web application interface for interaction.

Moreover, as a pre-trained machine learning model, continuously processing real-time data on a second-by-second basis, gmAI can provide comprehensive explanations of queries by aggregating and analyzing data from various sources, including on-chain transactions, X posts, images, and discussions within Telegram chats.

1/ https://t.co/L5EY2qpb3h (gmAI) is the operating layer of Solana AI.



gmAI is the most sophisticated Solana-centric artificial intelligence to date.



Before we dive in, pre-sale allocation checker is live:https://t.co/FFOVozvOLV pic.twitter.com/QXyejhA2vZ — gm.ai (@gm_dot_ai) March 31, 2024

Meanwhile, each transaction conducted via gmAI carries a transaction fee, which is subsequently utilized to automatically buy back and burn GM tokens. The project team anticipates a future where the substantial volume of on-chain transactions facilitated by gmAI could reach hundreds per second, contributing significantly to the network’s economic model.

GmAI Prepares for Test Version Release and Mainnet Launch

As per the initial phases detailed in the roadmap, the gmAI Foundation will prioritize developing the first dApps to initiate ecosystem activity and engagement with plans to evolve into a universally accessible backend layer, allowing individuals to adopt and integrate it into their projects. Owning GM tokens represents ownership of a perpetual share of the entire ecosystem.

There are plans to potentially open the test version of gm.ai as early as next week, with the mainnet scheduled for launch as soon as the third week of April. Following the mainnet release, GM tokens will be launched and decentralized promptly.

