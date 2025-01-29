Skate Rolls Out ‘Skate Shuffle,’ Allowing Users To Interact With Random EVM Apps And Earn Ollies

In Brief Skate has launched its new “Skate Shuffle” feature on Eclipse, allowing users spin and earn Ollies points with each interaction.

Platform focused on liquidity provisioning, Skate announced the launch of its new “Skate Shuffle” feature on Eclipse. This feature allows users to spin and earn Ollies points with each interaction. Every time a user spins, a cross-VM transaction is initiated to interact with a random Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) application.

As per the announcement, Skate allows applications to run natively on any VM without requiring bridging. Users on alternative VMs like Eclipse can now engage with EVM-based applications, including ether.fi, mETH Protocol, Virtuals Protocol, Lombard, Pendle, Resolv Labs, Angle, and GMX.

Introducing Skate Shuffle.



Spin and earn Ollies.



Each time you Spin, you send a cross-VM transaction to interact with a random EVM app.



Available now on @EclipseFND.https://t.co/nWESjyNQmh pic.twitter.com/rM5Imdzr2S — Skate (@skate_chain) January 29, 2025

In order to start spinning, users need to connect their wallets. Currently, the platform supports the Backpack Wallet on Eclipse. After connecting, users can spin to trigger a random cross-VM transaction with one of the supported applications. A small fee will be prompted to cover the gas costs of the transaction. The status of the transaction can be checked under the “Your Cross-VM Tasks” section at the bottom of the page.

Users will receive a random amount of Ollies points based on the results of their spin. The number of Ollies earned is influenced by the outcome of the spin, which can result in one of three possibilities: No Match, Two of a Kind–medium-sized bonus, or Three of a Kind–large bonus. Each protocol’s logo has a specific multiplier associated with it, and players are encouraged to aim for “Three of a Kind” to maximize their reward.

What Is Skate?

Skate, formerly known as Range Protocol, operates as a liquidity provisioning platform that facilitates cross-chain functionality for applications, all while maintaining a single state. With reliable on-chain trading infrastructure, it combines the benefits of automated market makers (AMMs) and request-for-quote (RFQ) systems, offering optimized strategies for investors.

The platform officially launched its Shadow Mainnet in the fall of last year, marking the initial phase in the broader rollout of its Skate Mainnet.

