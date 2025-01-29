en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
January 29, 2025

Skate Rolls Out ‘Skate Shuffle,’ Allowing Users To Interact With Random EVM Apps And Earn Ollies

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 29, 2025 at 5:42 am Updated: January 29, 2025 at 5:42 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 29, 2025 at 5:42 am

In Brief

Skate has launched its new “Skate Shuffle” feature on Eclipse, allowing users spin and earn Ollies points with each interaction.

Skate Rolls Out ‘Skate Shuffle’ Feature For Interacting With Random EVM Apps And Earning Ollies

Platform focused on liquidity provisioning, Skate announced the launch of its new “Skate Shuffle” feature on Eclipse. This feature allows users to spin and earn Ollies points with each interaction. Every time a user spins, a cross-VM transaction is initiated to interact with a random Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) application.

As per the announcement, Skate allows applications to run natively on any VM without requiring bridging. Users on alternative VMs like Eclipse can now engage with EVM-based applications, including ether.fi, mETH Protocol, Virtuals Protocol, Lombard, Pendle, Resolv Labs, Angle, and GMX.

In order to start spinning, users need to connect their wallets. Currently, the platform supports the Backpack Wallet on Eclipse. After connecting, users can spin to trigger a random cross-VM transaction with one of the supported applications. A small fee will be prompted to cover the gas costs of the transaction. The status of the transaction can be checked under the “Your Cross-VM Tasks” section at the bottom of the page.

Users will receive a random amount of Ollies points based on the results of their spin. The number of Ollies earned is influenced by the outcome of the spin, which can result in one of three possibilities: No Match, Two of a Kind–medium-sized bonus, or Three of a Kind–large bonus. Each protocol’s logo has a specific multiplier associated with it, and players are encouraged to aim for “Three of a Kind” to maximize their reward.

What Is Skate?

Skate, formerly known as Range Protocol, operates as a liquidity provisioning platform that facilitates cross-chain functionality for applications, all while maintaining a single state. With reliable on-chain trading infrastructure, it combines the benefits of automated market makers (AMMs) and request-for-quote (RFQ) systems, offering optimized strategies for investors.

The platform officially launched its Shadow Mainnet in the fall of last year, marking the initial phase in the broader rollout of its Skate Mainnet.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

COTI Unveils PriveX Perp-DEX For Humans And Agents, Marking The Dawn Of DeFAI Era

by Alisa Davidson
January 29, 2025

Giza’s ARMA Launches On Base, Setting New Standard For DeFi Automation

by Alisa Davidson
January 29, 2025

Transak Empowers Opera’s MiniPay To Expand Stablecoin Accessibility Across Over 50 Countries

by Alisa Davidson
January 29, 2025

Analog Kicks Off ‘Content Bounty Challenge’ With $8,000 In Rewards For Creators

by Alisa Davidson
January 29, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

COTI Unveils PriveX Perp-DEX For Humans And Agents, Marking The Dawn Of DeFAI Era

by Alisa Davidson
January 29, 2025

Giza’s ARMA Launches On Base, Setting New Standard For DeFi Automation

by Alisa Davidson
January 29, 2025

Transak Empowers Opera’s MiniPay To Expand Stablecoin Accessibility Across Over 50 Countries

by Alisa Davidson
January 29, 2025

Analog Kicks Off ‘Content Bounty Challenge’ With $8,000 In Rewards For Creators

by Alisa Davidson
January 29, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
COTI Unveils PriveX Perp-DEX For Humans And Agents, Marking The Dawn Of DeFAI Era
News Report Technology
COTI Unveils PriveX Perp-DEX For Humans And Agents, Marking The Dawn Of DeFAI Era
by Alisa Davidson
January 29, 2025
Transak Empowers Opera’s MiniPay To Expand Stablecoin Accessibility Across Over 50 Countries
News Report Technology
Transak Empowers Opera’s MiniPay To Expand Stablecoin Accessibility Across Over 50 Countries
by Alisa Davidson
January 29, 2025
Giza’s ARMA Launches On Base, Setting New Standard For DeFi Automation
News Report Technology
Giza’s ARMA Launches On Base, Setting New Standard For DeFi Automation
by Alisa Davidson
January 29, 2025
Analog Kicks Off ‘Content Bounty Challenge’ With $8,000 In Rewards For Creators
News Report Technology
Analog Kicks Off ‘Content Bounty Challenge’ With $8,000 In Rewards For Creators
by Alisa Davidson
January 29, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.