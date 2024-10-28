Skate Launches Shadow Mainnet, Enabling Users To Engage With Stateless Apps Across VMs

In Brief Skate activates the first phase of its mainnet, enabling users to engage with Stateless apps on Skate across various blockchain virtual machines.

The liquidity provisioning platform Skate announced the launch of its Shadow Mainnet, marking the first phase of its Skate Mainnet rollout. Starting today, users will be able to engage with Stateless applications live on Skate across various blockchain virtual machines.

The Shadow Mainnet introduces several key features, including the Hub Chain, Preconfirmation Actively Validated Service (AVS), and the First Stateless Pilot.

The Skate Hub Chain functions as the central processing unit for its Stateless application model. It operates as an Ethereum Layer 2 network, employing dual data availability solutions through Avail and EigenDA to improve scalability and resilience.

It manages and hosts the unified state and core logic for all connected peripheral blockchains and virtual machines, including Ethereum virtual machine (EVM), TonVM, and SolanaVM. This setup allows applications to function across multiple blockchain environments while maintaining a consistent state and logic layer, ensuring efficient and interoperable cross-chain operations.

Additionally, the launch includes the deployment of preconfirmation AVS, which is now live on the EigenLayer mainnet. The preconfirmation AVS verifies all outgoing task data from the TaskBox, ensuring that tasks executed by the Skate Executor network on peripheral blockchains are always valid. It also guarantees that Executors act honestly and commit to executing the intents they pick up. Furthermore, all intents processed on Skate can be considered finalized once verified by the AVS, enabling fast finality of cross-chain intents.

Stateless Application Pilot Enables Direct Asses To Polymarket Trough Telegram

Meanwhile, the Stateless application pilot enables Polymarket to operate on The Open Network (TON). This integration allows users of the messaging application Telegram on the TON blockchain to interact directly with Polymarket, a prediction market hosted on Polygon, without the need for bridging.

As part of this initial launch, Skate encourages users to engage with the platform to help stress-test the system. To start, the maximum bet has been set at $1,000, and currently, only one prediction market is available: the US Presidential Election Winner 2024. Additionally, during the first week, users can earn 10 Ollies for every $1 worth of bets placed.

Skate, previously known as Range Protocol, serves as a unified liquidity provisioning platform that enables applications to function across blockchains using a single state. Supported by a strong on-chain trading infrastructure, it merges the advantages of automated market makers (AMMs) and request-for-quote (RFQ) systems to offer optimized strategies for investors.

