Sber Bans AI Model Kandinsky from Content Generation Amid Legal Scrutiny

In Brief Sberbank has restricted its AI model Kandinsky from creating state symbols after deputies petitioned the prosecutor's office.

German Gref, the Chairman of Sberbank, announced at the Finopolis 2023 forum that Sber has revised the operations of its AI model Kandinsky 2.1. The company swiftly responded after deputies from the State Duma deemed an image generated by the AI inappropriate, which led to the prosecutor’s office summoning the company’s employees.

Sber bank responded to the allegations of mockery towards the Russian flag by discontinuing the AI’s ability to generate any state symbols. Gref emphasized the immediate action taken to respect national symbols, stating the AI model would now only produce predefined images.

A Wake Up Call for Leniency in AI Development

Gref noted that while adjusting the AI’s security settings, Kandinsky’s creative capabilities diminished by 12%. He underscored the need for authorities to be strict on allowing children to generate content through AI. The bank faced no legal consequences following the investigation.

Sergei Mironov of the State Duma had previously requested an examination of Sberbank’s AI for compliance with Russian laws. His concerns were rooted in the AI’s responses to prompts related to Russia, which he believed could tarnish the nation’s image while being favorable towards other countries.

The case with Sber’s AI is not unique. Similar content restrictions are noted in other neural networks like GPT-Chat, with built-in filters to avoid potentially controversial outputs. Different countries may have varying triggers for such censorship.

Balancing Censorship and Creativity in AI

The debate on AI regulation and creativity extends beyond Kandinsky. Some industry players argue for reasonable censorship, while others, like Elon Musk with his Grok neural network, advocate for a censorship-free approach.

Sber’s Alexander Vedyakhin urged the development of AI technologies in line with today’s ethical standards, a sentiment echoed by Russia’s leading tech developers and banks.

Experts at the forum discussed the role of AI in society. While AI might replace certain human functions, it cannot wholly substitute human activity. Neuroscientists recommend considering AI development in terms of its distinction from human consciousness and acknowledge that attributing human qualities to AI speech doesn’t mean it possesses consciousness.

