Sakana AI Introduces ‘The AI Scientist’ For Automating Research And Open-Ended Discovery

In Brief Sakana AI unveiled “The AI Scientist,” the first AI system designed to automate scientific research and facilitate open-ended discovery.v

AI research company, Sakana AI unveiled “The AI Scientist,” the first AI system designed to automate scientific research and facilitate open-ended discovery. The new system was developed by the firm in a partnership with the Machine Learning (ML) research team at Oxford University and the University of British Columbia.

The AI Scientist offers advanced capabilities for AI-driven scientific research and expedited discovery. It supports users in various tasks, including generating ideas, writing code, running experiments, summarizing results, composing entire research papers, and completing peer reviews.

The system utilizes large language models (LLMs) to suggest and develop new research directions. Initially, it is being utilized to conduct research in ML. Importantly, it is capable of managing the complete lifecycle of ML research, as, for instance, creating research ideas, designing experiments, writing code, running experiments on GPUs, and collecting results. Additionally, the system can draft complete scientific papers, including explanations, visualizations, and context for the results.

Furthermore, while one LLM, an author, generates complete research papers, another LLM, a reviewer, critiques these manuscripts to offer feedback for improvements and to identify the most promising ideas for further development in subsequent iteration cycles. This process promotes ongoing, open-ended discoveries and mirrors the functions of the human scientific community. As a proof of concept, the system generated papers that made new contributions to various areas of ML research, encompassing language modeling, diffusion models, as well as grokking.

In addition to releasing a report on the project named “The AI Scientist: Towards Fully Automated Open-Ended Scientific Discovery,” the firm has also made its new system open-source.

Sakana AI: $30M Were Raised From Khosla Ventures, Lux Capital, Among Others To Support Its Research

Sakana AI was established in July 2023 by David Ha and Llion Jones, who previously conducted AI research at Google, and Ren Ito, a former Japanese Foreign Ministry official and executive at the e-commerce platform Mercari.

In January, the startup raised $30 million in funding from investors, including Khosla Ventures, Lux Capital, NTT Group, KDDI, and Sony Group. The funds from this investment round were allocated to advancing research in generative AI.

