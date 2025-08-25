Ronin Introduces Builder Revenue Share Program Allowing Developers To Earn Revenue From User Referrals

In Brief Ronin has launched its Builder Revenue Share Program, allowing developers to earn weekly payouts in RON, AXS, or USDC based on revenue generated by their referred users’ activity within the ecosystem.

EVM-compatible blockchain Ronin announced that it has launched its Builder Revenue Share Program, allowing developers to earn a portion of revenue generated by their communities from Sky Mavis fees. The program, which is opt-in, distributes weekly payments in RON, AXS, and USDC to participating builders.

Developers of games, applications, or projects migrating to Ronin can increase their earnings through this initiative. The program allocates a share of Sky Mavis’s total revenue back to builders, with rewards earned whenever referred users engage in activities such as minting NFTs on the Ronin Launchpad, trading on the Ronin Market, making purchases in the Ronin Store or in-game, or paying wallet swap fees.

Payouts are calculated automatically each week based on total revenue generated multiplied by the builder’s revenue share percentage. Payments are made in the same currency as the on-chain activity generating the revenue, meaning RON revenue is paid in RON, AXS revenue in AXS, and USDC revenue in USDC. Higher referral activity increases a builder’s revenue share percentage.

Builder Revenue Program: Step-By-Step Guide For Developers To Earn from Ecosystem Activity

In order to participate, users are advised to first complete the registration form and then wait for contact from the developer success team. Once contacted, developers should integrate the Tanto SDK into their game or application to manage user authentication. Resources such as the Tanto SDK Widget on GitHub and example source code on Tanto Playground are available to assist with integration.

Next, developers must configure the TantoProvider settings by enabling createAccountOnConnect to automatically register new users and setting the clientId following the Waypoint Setup Guide instructions. After integration, developers can log into the Ronin Developer Console to monitor their earnings. Once users sign up through Ronin—via email, social login, the Ronin Wallet Extension, or the mobile app—and conduct transactions within the ecosystem, a portion of the revenue is automatically allocated back to the developer’s studio.

