Centrifuge Brings Tokenized Institutional Credit And RWA Infrastructure To Monad

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Centrifuge brings institutional credit products to Monad, including tokenized Treasuries and CLOs, expanding RWA access, onchain liquidity, and DeFi integration with scalable blockchain infrastructure.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Centrifuge has announced the introduction of institutional-grade credit products on Monad, a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain built to support large-scale financial applications. The integration is intended to expand access to tokenized real-world assets within blockchain-based financial systems.

The initial offerings on Monad include tokenized U.S. Treasury bills (JTRSY) and AAA-rated collateralized loan obligations (JAAA) provided by Janus Henderson, as well as a diversified credit strategy (ACRDX) associated with Apollo Global Management. These instruments allow investors to hold tokenized fund shares that represent direct claims on the underlying assets, along with the ability to redeem them in kind.

In parallel, Centrifuge is introducing derivative real-world asset tokens—deJTRSY, deJAAA, and deCRDX—which are designed to be freely transferable across the Monad ecosystem. These tokens aim to provide continuous market access and onchain liquidity, facilitating integration with decentralized finance applications.

Monad’s infrastructure, characterized by high throughput and low latency alongside full Ethereum Virtual Machine compatibility, is positioned to support financial services at scale. Through this collaboration, the ecosystem is expected to gain access to institutional financial instruments that could underpin the development of lending, collateralization, and liquidity markets onchain.

The rollout is expected to enable several functional developments, including broader access to institutional-grade assets, expanded collateral use through transferable tokenized instruments, and improved capital efficiency by allowing borrowing against credit positions. Additional features include transparent onchain reporting and settlement processes, as well as interoperability with decentralized finance protocols.

Monad is opening its ecosystem to institutional-grade assets.



With Centrifuge’s JTRSY, JAAA, and ACRDX, plus freely transferable deRWAs, tokenized credit now has a broader role across lending, collateral, and DeFi applications.



Different asset classes. One infrastructure. Now… pic.twitter.com/nlQMFNJ5jI — Centrifuge (@centrifuge) April 30, 2026

Traditional Asset Managers Accelerate Shift To Blockchain As Tokenized RWAs Reach $30B Milestone

This development reflects a broader trend in which traditional asset management firms are increasingly exploring blockchain-based infrastructure for asset distribution, liquidity provision, and programmability. As financial applications within the Monad ecosystem incorporate these tokenized assets, participants may gain new mechanisms for accessing and utilizing institutional credit markets in a decentralized environment.

The market for tokenized real-world assets has expanded significantly, reaching an estimated value of approximately $30 billion onchain, driven largely by tokenized Treasury instruments and credit products, according to data from RWA.xyz. Among the leading platforms in this sector are Securitize and Ondo Finance, which manage roughly $4.3 billion and $3.6 billion in assets, respectively.

Securitize offers a range of tokenized funds and private market products, including the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) from BlackRock, along with Treasury-focused funds, venture capital strategies, and private credit vehicles developed in collaboration with firms such as Apollo, VanEck, and Hamilton Lane. The company has also moved into market infrastructure development. In March, the New York Stock Exchange entered into an agreement with Securitize to create a blockchain-based trading platform for tokenized equities. Under this arrangement, Securitize will serve as a digital transfer agent, issuing blockchain-based shares and contributing to the establishment of standards for compliant tokenized securities within a proposed continuous trading environment.

During the same period, Franklin Templeton formed a partnership with Ondo Finance to introduce exchange-traded funds onchain, enabling investors to gain exposure to asset classes such as equities, fixed income, and gold through digital wallets.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

