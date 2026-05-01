CoinGecko RWA Report 2026: Market Hits $19B As Gold Dominance, ETF Expansion, And $524B Perps Signal Structural Breakout

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief CoinGecko reports tokenized RWAs surged to $19.3B by Q1 2026, driven by Treasuries, gold, equities, ETFs, and rising perpetuals, with strong exchange-led trading growth.

Data aggregation and analysis platform CoinGecko released the “RWA Report 2026,” pointing to a sharp acceleration in the tokenized RWAs market over the past fifteen months, as improved regulatory clarity and growing institutional participation helped move the sector from early experimentation into a more established phase. The report says 2025 marked a turning point for the category, with competition intensifying across issuance, compliance, and distribution.

Furthermore, centralized exchanges played a larger role in broadening access, particularly through trading products and TradFi-focused strategies that made tokenized assets easier to reach for a wider group of market participants. Taken together, the findings suggest that tokenization has moved from a niche use case into a fast-developing segment of both crypto and traditional finance.

According to CoinGecko, by the end of the first quarter of 2026, the total market capitalization of tokenized RWAs had climbed to $19.32 billion, more than tripling from $5.42 billion at the start of 2025. That represents growth of 256.7% across fifteen months. Even with that expansion, tokenized RWAs still remained smaller than stablecoins, accounting for 6.4% of their market size, up from 2.7% at the beginning of 2025. The strongest contribution continued to come from tokenized Treasury products, which added $9 billion during the period and still represented the largest share of the market, though their dominance eased as other categories gained traction. Tokenized Treasuries were followed by commodities, stocks, and ETFs, reflecting a broader spread of interest beyond fixed-income instruments.

Among the fastest-growing segments, tokenized commodities stood out. Their market value rose from $1.43 billion to $5.55 billion, an increase of nearly 290%. Gold-linked tokens were the main driver of that advance, with Tether’s XAUT and Paxos’ PAXG accounting for the vast majority of the growth. The category briefly exceeded $6.6 billion in early February 2026 before easing back later in the quarter. Even so, gold-backed tokens remained the clear leaders, with PAXG increasing its share of the market while XAUT held first place by market capitalization. Smaller precious-metal tokens also gained value, although their market shares narrowed as gold products captured most of the attention.

Trading activity in tokenized gold expanded even faster than market capitalization. Spot volume reached $90.7 billion in the first quarter of 2026 alone, already above the $84.6 billion recorded for all of 2025. CoinGecko attributes the rise to both stronger demand for gold exposure and broader access through exchanges. The report says centralized exchanges accounted for most of the trading activity, and that volume tended to move sharply with market conditions. PAXG and XAUT dominated turnover throughout the period, while smaller products played only a minor role.

CoinGecko's RWA Report 2026 is now LIVE 📊



The pace of RWA tokenization has noticeably accelerated, with major TradFi players now competing on regulatory standing, asset coverage and distribution reach.



Here are 7 highlights you shouldn't miss 👇 pic.twitter.com/3sy1x8KrZa — CoinGecko (@coingecko) April 30, 2026

Tokenized Equities And ETFs Gain Momentum, RWA Perpetuals Surge Past $524B In Q1 2026

Tokenized equities also advanced during the period, although from a much smaller base. After launching in mid-2025, the category grew from just over $2 million to nearly $487 million by the end of March 2026. Early momentum came from Backed Finance’s xStocks, followed later by additional offerings from Ondo. Circle emerged as the largest tokenized stock, while Tesla, Nvidia, Alphabet, and MicroStrategy also ranked among the leading names. Trading volumes followed a similar pattern, with tokenized stocks producing $15.1 billion in spot volume in the first quarter of 2026, slightly above the total for the second half of 2025. Even with that momentum, CoinGecko notes that tokenized equity trading still remains tiny compared with traditional stock market activity.

Tokenized ETFs showed broad-based growth as well, reaching nearly $298 million in market capitalization by the end of Q1 2026. The segment expanded from a very small starting point in mid-2025 and now stands at roughly half the size of tokenized stocks. Unlike equities, ETF tokenization has not yet produced a single dominant leader. Instead, the market is spread across a wider range of products, with a long tail of smaller funds making up a substantial share of the total.

The report also highlights the rise of perpetual contracts tied to RWAs and traditional assets. Total RWA perpetuals volume reached $524.8 billion in Q1 2026, far surpassing the full-year 2025 total of $313 billion. Commodities still account for most of that activity, but stocks and ETFs have gained ground, and Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 has become a major contributor since launch. Open interest across RWA perpetuals also rose sharply, underscoring deeper participation and stronger market engagement. Overall, CoinGecko’s findings portray a sector that is growing quickly, becoming more diversified, and attracting increasing support from both crypto-native and institutional markets.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

