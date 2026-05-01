Visa, Ripple, WhiteBIT: Crypto Partnerships Shaping April’s Last Week

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by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

Things didn’t slow down at the end of April. They just got more deliberate. Instead of splashy announcements, this week’s partnerships feel like pieces clicking into place: payments going multi-chain, trading signals getting filtered, institutions getting better tools, and infrastructure quietly tightening underneath it all.

From Visa widening its stablecoin rails to WhiteBIT doubling down on fan ecosystems, the focus isn’t hype; it’s usability. And in a market that’s been through enough cycles, that shift feels telling.

Visa Partners Coinbase’s Base, Polygon & More For Stablecoin Push

Visa is widening its stablecoin push, adding new blockchain partners including Base and Polygon as it leans further into multi-chain settlement infrastructure.

The expansion brings Visa’s supported networks to nine, with additional integrations spanning projects like Arc, Canton and Tempo. The idea is fairly straightforward: instead of betting on a single chain, Visa is adapting to a “multi-chain world,” where partners expect flexibility across different ecosystems for payments, liquidity management and programmable finance.

So far, the momentum is hard to ignore. Visa’s stablecoin pilot has reached an annualized settlement volume of around $7 billion, reflecting a sharp jump in activity. The system already supports transactions across Latin America, Europe and Asia, while gradually opening access to US-based institutions.

Executives across the ecosystem framed the move as part of a broader shift. Base’s team pointed to a future where “onchain” becomes standard for everyday payments, while Polygon’s leadership suggested this signals stablecoins moving into real-world usage “at scale.”

Visa isn’t starting from scratch here. The network already connects with chains like Ethereum, Solana and Stellar, alongside ongoing work with USD Coin for settlement and card-based payment programs.

Bitget and Market Prophit Bring AI-Driven Structure to Social Trading

Bitget has partnered with Market Prophit to roll out AI-powered social trading tools, aiming to turn noisy market sentiment into something traders can actually act on.

At the core of the integration is a system that lets users automatically follow and copy strategies from verified high-performing accounts. But it doesn’t stop there. The platform also introduces an “inverse-copy” feature, allowing users to take the opposite side of traders with consistently poor predictions, a subtle shift that treats bad signals as usable data rather than something to ignore.

Market Prophit’s engine scans large volumes of social media content, ranking accounts based on predictive accuracy instead of popularity. That data feeds directly into Bitget’s execution layer, meaning trades can be automated based on signals that have been filtered and scored.

Bitget’s leadership suggested the goal is to bring clarity to what often feels like a chaotic trading environment, highlighting the importance of identifying “actual expertise” over surface-level influence. Market Prophit’s team framed the collaboration as a way to turn raw sentiment into “actionable indicators” tied to alpha generation.

Taken together, the partnership reflects a broader shift toward algorithmic, data-driven trading where sentiment isn’t just observed, but structured and deployed.

Ripple and Bullish Expand Institutional Access to Bitcoin Options

Ripple has deepened its partnership with Bullish, giving Ripple Prime clients direct access to regulated Bitcoin options trading.

The move builds on an existing relationship between the two firms, but this time it goes further: plugging Ripple’s institutional network straight into Bullish’s derivatives infrastructure. For clients using Ripple Prime, it means they can now trade Bitcoin options alongside existing services like custody and liquidity, all within a single environment.

Bullish brings the regulated exchange layer, which is key here. Institutional players don’t just need access. They need compliance, liquidity and a structure that fits within traditional financial standards. That’s where this integration starts to matter more.

Ripple’s team has been positioning Ripple Prime as a broader institutional gateway, and this addition nudges it closer to that “one-stop” model. Instead of splitting activity across multiple providers, clients can manage spot exposure, custody and derivatives in one place.

There’s also a bigger trend behind this. As demand for crypto derivatives grows, especially from hedge funds and asset managers, access to regulated options markets becomes more important. Analysts have pointed to this kind of setup as filling a “critical gap,” where institutions can hedge risk without holding the underlying asset directly.

It’s less about adding a feature; more about completing the stack.

XBO.com and Bank Frick Deepen Fiat–Crypto Integration for Corporates

XBO.com has partnered with Bank Frick to roll out a more complete fiat on/off-ramp and corporate banking setup for institutional clients.

The collaboration gives XBO access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, fiat settlement rails and smoother movement between traditional currencies and digital assets. It’s not exactly a brand-new relationship (the two have worked together for years) but this formalizes it into something more structured and scalable.

For XBO’s client base, which spans fintech, payments and iGaming companies, the appeal is pretty straightforward: manage crypto and fiat operations in one place without juggling multiple providers. That includes everything from trading and liquidity to payments and banking infrastructure.

Bank Frick’s role sits on the traditional finance side, providing regulated banking services that plug directly into XBO’s platform. The result is a more unified system where moving between fiat and crypto feels less like a workaround and more like a built-in function.

XBO’s leadership framed the partnership around “reliable fiat access” and institutional-grade infrastructure, while Bank Frick emphasized building “secure and compliant” bridges between banking and digital assets.

It’s another example of where the market is heading. Not replacing banks, but wiring them directly into crypto systems.

Canaan and Tether Push Toward More Integrated Bitcoin Mining Infrastructure

Canaan has expanded its partnership with Tether, securing a new order for custom mining hardware built for immersion-cooled systems.

The deal moves beyond earlier R&D work and into deployment. Canaan will supply high-density hash board modules designed for large-scale operations, with the systems expected to be used at a Tether-linked facility in South America. The setup focuses on immersion cooling, a method increasingly favored for improving efficiency and managing heat in high-performance mining environments.

What stands out here is the level of integration. Tether isn’t just buying hardware. It’s also developing its own control boards and management software, suggesting a shift toward tighter coordination between hardware and software layers. The goal seems to be building something closer to a data center model rather than traditional mining setups.

The agreement also leaves room for expansion, with options for additional orders if performance meets expectations. That flexibility matters in a sector where margins can shift quickly.

This comes as mining companies rethink their positioning. With pressure on revenues, players across the industry are exploring diversification into data centers and AI workloads.

In that context, the Canaan–Tether collaboration feels less like a one-off deal and more like part of a broader structural shift in how mining infrastructure is built and operated.

WhiteBIT and FC Barcelona Extend Partnership to Push Crypto Into Fan Experiences

WhiteBIT has extended its partnership with FC Barcelona for another five years, keeping its role as the club’s official crypto exchange partner through 2030.

The relationship, which started in 2022, goes beyond branding. WhiteBIT will remain visible across multiple Barça divisions, including the men’s and women’s football teams, basketball, and the club’s innovation arm, BIHUB, while continuing to experiment with ways crypto can fit into fan experiences.

Both sides seem to be leaning into the same idea: making digital assets feel less abstract and more usable. That includes plans around fan engagement, education and interactive tools designed to bring crypto closer to a global audience.

Barcelona’s leadership framed the renewal as a sign of its commitment to working with “innovative sectors” and tapping into industries with long-term potential. On the other side, WhiteBIT emphasized its goal of pushing “mass adoption” by taking crypto beyond its usual circles and embedding it into everyday experiences.

It’s a familiar pattern in crypto-sports deals, but this one has longevity. Instead of short-term exposure, the focus here looks more like sustained integration, building touchpoints over time rather than relying on one-off campaigns.

RocketX and Birb Nest Push for Private, Cross-Chain Crypto Transactions

RocketX has partnered with Birb Nest to introduce a hybrid model focused on private, cross-chain transactions across more than 200 blockchain networks.

At a glance, the collaboration tries to solve a familiar problem: DeFi is powerful, but messy and transparent in ways many users don’t love. By combining centralized exchange efficiency with non-custodial control, the two platforms are aiming for something more usable without giving up ownership of funds.

RocketX brings its aggregation engine, which routes trades across chains and liquidity sources to optimize pricing and execution. Birb Nest plugs into that infrastructure, offering users a single interface instead of juggling wallets, bridges and multiple apps.

The more interesting layer here is privacy. The partnership introduces “Privacy Swaps,” a system designed to obscure transaction paths without relying on traditional mixing services. Instead, it uses multi-route execution and integrations with networks like Monero and Zcash to reduce traceability.

The goal is to limit issues like wallet tracking, MEV exploitation and strategy leakage, all common concerns in transparent blockchain environments.

It’s part of a broader shift: making DeFi not just functional, but actually usable without exposing everything along the way.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

