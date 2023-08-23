Ramp’s $300M Series D Funding Boosts Plans for Finance Automation Expansion

News Report Business
by
Published: Aug 23, 2023 at 3:09 am Updated: Aug 23, 2023 at 3:10 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

Finance automation platform Ramp announced the successful completion of a $300 million series D funding round co-led by Thrive Capital and Sands Capital.

The company intends to utilize the funds to expedite its product roadmap. Additionally, there are plans to augment the team size to accommodate the company’s ambitious growth goals and its expanding clientele.




The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Ramp's $300M Series D Funding Boosts Plans for Finance Automation Expansion
Published: 23 August 2023, 3:09 am Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 3:10 am
Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked

Finance automation platform Ramp announced the successful completion of a $300 million series D funding round co-led by Thrive Capital and Sands Capital. Among the other participants in the round were General Catalyst and Founders Fund. 

The company offers a variety of management tools that enable organizations to become financially efficient. This includes spend management solutions, accounts payable automation, procurement optimization, vendor management, and price intelligence. 

Ramp claims that it has already saved over 15,000 businesses more than $600 million and more than 8.5 million hours of employee time. The user companies reportedly experienced average expense reductions of 3.5% and accelerated financial book closure by eight times. 

Among the influential corporations that are using Ramp’s solutions are Anduril, Poshmark, and Virgin Voyages.

The company announced its intention to utilize the funds to expedite its product roadmap. Additionally, there are plans to augment the team size to accommodate the company’s ambitious growth goals and its expanding clientele.

Furthermore, the platform is aiming to quicken its expansion into adjacent categories within finance automation.

“In the last year alone, we’ve expanded Ramp’s offerings to become the only platform in the market that’s designed to save businesses time and money,” said Eric Glyman, the CEO of Ramp. “Our mission is to help our customers build healthier businesses, and this funding will help us execute against our goal to continue expanding the Ramp platform to better serve customers. At Ramp, we succeed when our customers can run their businesses more efficiently.”

Ramp recently unveiled Ramp Intelligence, an AI-powered tool geared toward furnishing finance teams with insights and identifying opportunities for savings.

Additionally, the company has disclosed its forthcoming premium platform offering, Ramp Plus, set to debut in the upcoming month. Notably, this tool will be accessible to all customers.

Read more:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
, ,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Valeria Goncharenko

Valeria is a reporter for Metaverse Post. She focuses on fundraises, AI, metaverse, digital fashion, NFTs, and everything web3-related.Valeria has a Master’s degree in Public Communications and is getting her second Major in International Business Management. She dedicates her free time to photography and fashion styling. At the age of 13, Valeria created her first fashion-focused blog, which developed her passion for journalism and style. She is based in northern Italy and often works remotely from different European cities.You can contact her at [email protected]

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
Hugging Face Expected To Secure $200M In Funding From Salesforce Ventures
News Report Business
Hugging Face Expected To Secure $200M In Funding From Salesforce Ventures
by Cindy Tan August 23, 2023
Microsoft and Epic Bolster AI Collaboration to Transform Healthcare
News Report Business Technology
Microsoft and Epic Bolster AI Collaboration to Transform Healthcare
by Nik Asti August 23, 2023
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
Featured News Report Business Technology
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
by Cindy Tan August 23, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
Hugging Face Expected To Secure $200M In Funding From Salesforce Ventures
Hugging Face Expected To Secure $200M In Funding From Salesforce Ventures
August 23, 2023
Microsoft and Epic Bolster AI Collaboration to Transform Healthcare
Microsoft and Epic Bolster AI Collaboration to Transform Healthcare
August 23, 2023
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
August 23, 2023
ElevenLabs Emerges from Beta with Foundational AI Speech Model for 28 Languages
ElevenLabs Emerges from Beta with Foundational AI Speech Model for 28 Languages
August 23, 2023
Kaiber Expands AI Video Generation Capabilities, Introduces New Trial Access
Kaiber Expands AI Video Generation Capabilities, Introduces New Trial Access
August 23, 2023
👓 Most Read
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
August 23, 2023
Inforgs: IBM Report Explores Human-Machine Synergy in the AI Era
Inforgs: IBM Report Explores Human-Machine Synergy in the AI Era
August 23, 2023
Ideogram AI Secures $16.5M Seed Round To Expand its Generative AI Platform
Ideogram AI Secures $16.5M Seed Round To Expand its Generative AI Platform
August 23, 2023
Balancer V2 Pool Security Under Siege as Users Scramble to Retrieve Funds
Balancer V2 Pool Security Under Siege as Users Scramble to Retrieve Funds
August 22, 2023
Lufthansa Unveils Swifty, A Generative AI Assistant for Corporate Travel 
Lufthansa Unveils Swifty, A Generative AI Assistant for Corporate Travel 
August 22, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2022
© Metaverse Post 2022